Linux creator Linus Benedict Torvalds released the 4.9 version of Linux Kernel. It is expected as the biggest released ever by Linux in the numbers of commits. Due to some important matter, Torvalds tackled the numerous lines of kernel code.

The new Linux Kernel 4.9 features Intel DRM fixes, Better Raspberry Pi Zero support, and other 28 ARM devices. It also includes Better security, memory protection, and file system improvements. The Ubuntu and Linux users can also enjoy the feature of the new released Linux by downloading and installing it to the system.