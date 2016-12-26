Kernel Space/Linux
Linux Kernel 4.9 Runs On Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint Operating System
Linux creator Linus Benedict Torvalds released the 4.9 version of Linux Kernel. It is expected as the biggest released ever by Linux in the numbers of commits. Due to some important matter, Torvalds tackled the numerous lines of kernel code.
The new Linux Kernel 4.9 features Intel DRM fixes, Better Raspberry Pi Zero support, and other 28 ARM devices. It also includes Better security, memory protection, and file system improvements. The Ubuntu and Linux users can also enjoy the feature of the new released Linux by downloading and installing it to the system.
Mesa Hit OpenGL 4.5, Received Vulkan Drivers, Improved Performance & More In 2016
Almost any longtime Linux user or Phoronix reader will surely agree with me that Mesa absolutely rocked this year for the open-source graphics stack.
This year Mesa finally hit OpenGL 4.5 compliance (along with OpenGL 4.3/4.4 before that), received its first Vulkan drivers via Intel ANV and the unofficial Radeon RADV code, saw many significant performance improvements throughout core Mesa and the hardware drivers, seen improvements to NIR and other core areas of Mesa, saw AMD Polaris support in RadeonSI at launch, the OpenSWR software rasterizer was merged, various improvements to the Gallium3D state trackers like for video acceleration and D3D9, and so much more.
Toshiba OCZ RD400 NVMe SSD Benchmarks On Linux
