Today in Techrights
- Bad Service at the European Patent Office (EPO) Escalated in the Form of Complaints to European Authorities/Politicians
- No “New Life to Software Patents” in the US; That’s Just Fiction Perpetuated by the Patent Microcosm
- Leaked: Letter to Quality Support (DQS) at the European Patent Office (EPO)
- Negative Publicity (Personal or by Association With the EPO) is Devouring the Institution
- 2017 Will be the Year Team Battistelli Collapsed and EPO ‘Reform’ Became All About Detoxifying the Organisation
- Links 27/12/2016: Chakra GNU/Linux Updated, Preview of Fedora 26
Sway 0.11 Released
today's leftovers
Kernel Space/Linux
