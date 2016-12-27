Language Selection

Tuesday 27th of December 2016
Software
  • darktable 2.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here's What's New

    The developers of the open-source and cross-platform darktable RAW image editor proudly announced the release and general availability of the 2.2 stable series, a major release that brings countless new features and improvements.

  • GCompris 0.70 Educational Software Brings Eight New Activities, Built-In Search

    Here's another Christmas present for your kids, that, of course, if you use open-source software products: the GCompris educational software reached version 0.70, an important milestone that brings many goodies.

    GCompris is a cross-platform application available for GNU/Linux, Android, and Microsoft Windows operating systems, and it's widely known as a high quality educational software suite that consists of a collection of multiple activities for children aged 2 to 10.

  • HandBrake 1.0.0 Video Converter Arrives After More Than 13 Years in Development

    After being in development for more than thirteen years, the open-source and cross-platform HandBrake video converter reached 1.0.0 milestone, and it can now finally be considered a mature application for editing various video file types.

  • Open Tools: Free Ways to Create a Web Destination

    Are you looking to create a destination on the web, or perhaps a blog? If so, you're probably very aware of many of the tools from the open standards and open source arenas that can make your work easier. Still, these are always spreading out at a fast clip and there are some applications and tools that are rarely discussed. Here at OStatic, we try to regularly update our collections focused on them. In this post, you'll find our latest updates on numerous free resources for web development that range from complete online courses available for free to unsung applications.

  • 'gifine' is a pretty simple open source tool for making small gifs and videos

    It's so damn simple to use which is why I love it! You draw a box on the screen and record away, then you can adjust the frames and export it to a gif or an MP4. It's simple and does the job.

  • Top 10 Linux news stories of 2016
  • Bye bye, 2016: The Linux, Chromebook, and open-source stories of the year
  • How and Why to Switch to Linux
    I switched to Linux a few years ago. Four, I think. It wasn't my first time— I remember driving with my friend Phil to pick up a Slackware Linux CD in 1997, being very excited about how different it was, and then switching back to Windows a couple weeks later when I wanted my computer to be usable again.
  • Acer's new Aspire C Series of all-in-one PCs offers Linux, FreeDOS options
    Looking to get a jump on the forthcoming deluge of CES news, Acer has released a new all-in-one PC family that adds a couple of interesting wrinkles to the popular desktop category.
  • A Brief History of the Cloud
    How we use computing infrastructure has changed drastically over the past two decades, moving from buying physical servers to having tools and technologies that make it easy for companies and individual developers to deploy software in the cloud. In his LinuxCon Europe keynote, Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), provided us with a brief history of the cloud and how CNCF fits with where we are now. [...] This brings us up to the present with the 2015 formation of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Kohn says that “cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to segment applications into microservices, packaging each part into its own container and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization.” The value propositions from cloud native computing include isolation, no lock-in, unlimited scalability, agility and maintainability, improved efficiency and resource utilization, and resiliency.

Kernel Space/Linux

  • Linux Kernel 4.9 Runs On Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint Operating System
    Linux creator Linus Benedict Torvalds released the 4.9 version of Linux Kernel. It is expected as the biggest released ever by Linux in the numbers of commits. Due to some important matter, Torvalds tackled the numerous lines of kernel code. The new Linux Kernel 4.9 features Intel DRM fixes, Better Raspberry Pi Zero support, and other 28 ARM devices. It also includes Better security, memory protection, and file system improvements. The Ubuntu and Linux users can also enjoy the feature of the new released Linux by downloading and installing it to the system.
  • Mesa Hit OpenGL 4.5, Received Vulkan Drivers, Improved Performance & More In 2016
    Almost any longtime Linux user or Phoronix reader will surely agree with me that Mesa absolutely rocked this year for the open-source graphics stack. This year Mesa finally hit OpenGL 4.5 compliance (along with OpenGL 4.3/4.4 before that), received its first Vulkan drivers via Intel ANV and the unofficial Radeon RADV code, saw many significant performance improvements throughout core Mesa and the hardware drivers, seen improvements to NIR and other core areas of Mesa, saw AMD Polaris support in RadeonSI at launch, the OpenSWR software rasterizer was merged, various improvements to the Gallium3D state trackers like for video acceleration and D3D9, and so much more.
  • Toshiba OCZ RD400 NVMe SSD Benchmarks On Linux

