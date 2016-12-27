Leftovers: Software
-
darktable 2.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here's What's New
The developers of the open-source and cross-platform darktable RAW image editor proudly announced the release and general availability of the 2.2 stable series, a major release that brings countless new features and improvements.
-
GCompris 0.70 Educational Software Brings Eight New Activities, Built-In Search
Here's another Christmas present for your kids, that, of course, if you use open-source software products: the GCompris educational software reached version 0.70, an important milestone that brings many goodies.
GCompris is a cross-platform application available for GNU/Linux, Android, and Microsoft Windows operating systems, and it's widely known as a high quality educational software suite that consists of a collection of multiple activities for children aged 2 to 10.
-
HandBrake 1.0.0 Video Converter Arrives After More Than 13 Years in Development
After being in development for more than thirteen years, the open-source and cross-platform HandBrake video converter reached 1.0.0 milestone, and it can now finally be considered a mature application for editing various video file types.
-
Open Tools: Free Ways to Create a Web Destination
Are you looking to create a destination on the web, or perhaps a blog? If so, you're probably very aware of many of the tools from the open standards and open source arenas that can make your work easier. Still, these are always spreading out at a fast clip and there are some applications and tools that are rarely discussed. Here at OStatic, we try to regularly update our collections focused on them. In this post, you'll find our latest updates on numerous free resources for web development that range from complete online courses available for free to unsung applications.
-
'gifine' is a pretty simple open source tool for making small gifs and videos
It's so damn simple to use which is why I love it! You draw a box on the screen and record away, then you can adjust the frames and export it to a gif or an MP4. It's simple and does the job.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Sway 0.11 Released
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Kernel Space/Linux
Recent comments
4 weeks 3 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 16 hours ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago