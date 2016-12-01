Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Eight Things to Do After Installing Linux Mint Xfce 18.x

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 28th of December 2016 01:19:42 AM Filed under
Linux

Those who are new to Linux might just go to work right away after installing, or having someone else install, GNU/Linux. However, there are a few things you should do first. Some of them, such as updating your system and activating the firewall, are essential. Others are just things you do to customize your Linux experience.

Here’s a short checklist of things to do after you get Linux up-and-running on your computer. You should consider the first two items on this list as being required, with all the other items being optional. The list is specific to Linux Mint 18.x Xfce Edition, so if you’re using another flavor of Linux, you’ll be better off searching for another list.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) to Support IPP Everywhere Printers and Apple AirPrint

Canonical's Till Kamppeter sent a message to the Ubuntu development mailing list to invite early adopters of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system to test a brand-new printing system implemented recently in the GNU/Linux distribution. Read more

Eight Things to Do After Installing Linux Mint Xfce 18.x

Those who are new to Linux might just go to work right away after installing, or having someone else install, GNU/Linux. However, there are a few things you should do first. Some of them, such as updating your system and activating the firewall, are essential. Others are just things you do to customize your Linux experience. Here’s a short checklist of things to do after you get Linux up-and-running on your computer. You should consider the first two items on this list as being required, with all the other items being optional. The list is specific to Linux Mint 18.x Xfce Edition, so if you’re using another flavor of Linux, you’ll be better off searching for another list. Read more

Parsix GNU/Linux 8.15 (Nev) and 8.10 (Erik) Get Latest Debian Security Patches

It's been two weeks since our last report on the latest security updates pushed to the stable repositories of the Debian-based Parsix GNU/Linux operating system, and a new set of patches for various software components arrived the other day. Read more

Debian-Based siduction 2016.1 "Patience" GNU/Linux Distro Gets Linux Kernel 4.9

Ferdinand Thommes was proud to announce on Christmas Eve the release and general availability for download of the siduction 2016.1 "Patience" GNU/Linux operating system. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6