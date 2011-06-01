Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) to Support IPP Everywhere Printers and Apple AirPrint
Canonical's Till Kamppeter sent a message to the Ubuntu development mailing list to invite early adopters of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system to test a brand-new printing system implemented recently in the GNU/Linux distribution.
-
