Here’s North Korea’s Totalitarian Android Tablet

Woolim is a small, white Android device that looks like a fairly standard tablet. The hardware itself is made by Chinese manufacturer Hoozo, but the North Korean government has removed some components such as those for wi-fi and bluetooth, and put its own bespoke software on top. After the researchers presented work covering RedStar OS, North Korea’s Linux-based operating system, a South Korean NGO offered the tablet to the group. Woolim is just one of several tablets designed for North Korea, but Woolim appears to be the most recent, likely dating from 2015.

NVIDIA vs. AMD OpenCL Linux Benchmarks With Darktable 2.2

Given this weekend's release of Darktable 2.2 as a big upgrade to this open-source RAW photo workflow software, here are some fresh benchmarks of NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards under Linux when making use of the program's OpenCL support, which did see some improvements during this v2.2 cycle.

Stellarium 0.15.1 Open-Source Planetarium Tool Adds Sardinian as New Sky Culture

Stellarium developer Alexander Wolf announce on the first day of Christmas the availability of the first point release of Stellarium 0.15 open-source, free, and cross-platform planetarium software.