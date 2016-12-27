A business plan for your open source project
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 28th of December 2016 10:03:10 AM Filed under
Open sourcing your code is only a small part of building a successful open source community. Like any new venture, you need a vision of what you want to achieve and a concrete plan that will take you there. You want to be able to answer questions about your project like:
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 2 hours ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
12 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago