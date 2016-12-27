Best of Opensource.com: Art and design
Since then, there hasn't been a groundswell of people abandoning Adobe and Microsoft tools, but little-by-little, open source solutions, such as GIMP and Scribus, are making in-roads. For those of us in the industry who are thinking outside those 20th-century rooms filled with boxes, we continue to face the challenge of convincing people that there are alternatives. And anyone who has worked with open source software will tell you it's fun.
