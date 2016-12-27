Language Selection

Wednesday 28th of December 2016 10:22:59 AM
Android
Best of Opensource.com: Art and design

Since then, there hasn't been a groundswell of people abandoning Adobe and Microsoft tools, but little-by-little, open source solutions, such as GIMP and Scribus, are making in-roads. For those of us in the industry who are thinking outside those 20th-century rooms filled with boxes, we continue to face the challenge of convincing people that there are alternatives. And anyone who has worked with open source software will tell you it's fun. Read more

A business plan for your open source project

Open sourcing your code is only a small part of building a successful open source community. Like any new venture, you need a vision of what you want to achieve and a concrete plan that will take you there. You want to be able to answer questions about your project like: Read more

Is 2017 the Year of the Linux Desktop?

The entire idea of one year or another being the year of the Linux desktop has become an insider joke among many within the FoSS community. The reason: the entire concept is deeply personal. What was a good year for the Linux desktop for one person might not have been for someone else. For example, I'd suggest that the year that Knoppix Linux became popular was clearly the Year of the Linux desktop. For the first time, anyone who wanted to try Linux on their PC without installing it, could do so very easily. A lot of people believe the first live distros were Ubuntu in nature when it fact, Debian inspired Knoppix and later Simply Mepis were among the first. In recent years, we've seen changes to the Linux desktop that have surprisingly outperformed my expectations. Read more

Swiss BBL to extend its use of open source GIS

The Swiss Federal Department for Building and Logistics (BBL) is looking for providers of ICT services with experience in the use of GeoNetwork, open source tools for geolocation information. BBL hopes to sign an 8 year framework contract for consulting, software development and support. Read more

