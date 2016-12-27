Android Leftovers
Bugs push Android 7.1.1 update for Nexus 6 to early Jan 2017
Our Favorite Android Games of 2016
Android Nougat Update: Everything new in the latest operating system
What If Android is Just a One-Hit Wonder? (Premium) [Ed: Microsoft Paul smears Android (as expected)]
Here's a TV set turned into a useless brick by Android malware
Cyanogen Inc. shuts down CyanogenMod in Christmas bloodbath
Lineage OS To Gain CyanogenMod Source Code
2017 in Android is Probably Going to be Awesome
I love Christmas and the whole holiday season, but now that it’s all but over for 2016, I’ve got to say, that I’m starting to get excited about 2017 and Android. As much as I’d also like to sit here with everyone else and continue to complain about how sh*tty parts of 2016 is/was, there are some good things on the horizon to consider. Plus, don’t we all need some positivity in our lives at this moment? (RIP, George and Carrie.)
