A Guide To Buying A Linux Laptop It goes without saying that if you go to a computer store downtown to buy a new laptop, you will be offered a notebook with Windows preinstalled, or a Mac. Either way, you’ll be forced to pay an extra fee – either for a Microsoft license or for the Apple logo on the back. On the other hand, you have the option to buy a laptop and install a distribution of your choice. However, the hardest part may be to find the right hardware that will get along nicely with the operating system. On top of that, we also need to consider the availability of drivers for the hardware. So what do you do? The answer is simple: buy a laptop with Linux preinstalled. Also: The Open-Source / Linux Letdowns Of 2016

Linux 4.10 RC2 Linux 4.10-rc2 Released To Kick Off Kernel Testing For 2017 Linus Torvalds has issued the second test release of the in-development Linux 4.10 kernel. Linux 4.10-rc2 marks the first kernel release of 2017.

Linux 4.10-rc2 Hey, it's been a really slow week between Christmas Day and New Years Day, and I am not complaining at all. It does mean that rc2 is ridiculously and unrealistically small. I almost decided to skip rc2 entirely, but a small little meaningless release every once in a while never hurt anybody. So here it is. The only even remotely noticeable work here is the DAX fixups that really arguably should have been merge window material but depended on stuff during this merge window and were delayed until rc2 due to that. Even that wasn't big, and the rest is trivial small fixes. I'm expecting things to start picking up next week as people recover from the holidays. Linus