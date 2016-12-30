today's leftovers
Nintendo Switch to use Vulkan, System76 aids in NVIDIA bug fixing, and more gaming news
In this bi-weekly open gaming roundup, we take a look at the upcoming Nintendo console, System76's joint effort with NVIDIA to fix driver bugs, and more.
Whew, what a year!
This is not the place to present an opinion on all the other things that have happened in 2016, but when it comes to Krita, 2016 was perhaps the most intense year ever for the project. Let’s step back for a moment and do a bit of review!
BlackArch 2016.12.29 released
Porteus 3.2.2 final released
[Rosa] Happy New Year 2017
We’re proud to wish you a good luck in new 2017 year.
We’ll try our best to continue developing our linux distributions even much better in new 2017 year.
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 17 Launches with KDE Plasma 5.8.5 LTS and MATE 1.16
Today, December 30, 2016, Alexander Tratsevskiy had the great pleasure of announcing the release and general availability of Calculate Linux 17, a Russian desktop-oriented computer operating system based on Gentoo.
Calculate Linux 17 comes seven months after the Calculate Linux 15.17 release and promises great new features, including the latest KDE Plasma 5.8.5 LTS, MATE 1.16, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments, along with the long-term supported Linux 4.4.39 kernel.
Fedora 25 Release Party: Novi Sad, Serbia
Another awesome Fedora release, and another awesome Release Party in Novi Sad!
The party took place, like last time, on the Faculty of Science, University of Novi Sad in the Department of Mathematics and Informatics. To be even more precise, it’s about three minutes away from our Fedora-powered computer lab! About forty people (among who was a Fedora ambassador from Uruguay) attended! We had four talks about different topics regarding Fedora, security, and hackerspaces.
Ubuntu 16.04 Unity 8 current state
qt5, gtk3 native on mir, snaps, ubuntu snap store, system settings etc
A Guide To Buying A Linux Laptop
It goes without saying that if you go to a computer store downtown to buy a new laptop, you will be offered a notebook with Windows preinstalled, or a Mac. Either way, you’ll be forced to pay an extra fee – either for a Microsoft license or for the Apple logo on the back. On the other hand, you have the option to buy a laptop and install a distribution of your choice. However, the hardest part may be to find the right hardware that will get along nicely with the operating system. On top of that, we also need to consider the availability of drivers for the hardware. So what do you do? The answer is simple: buy a laptop with Linux preinstalled. Also: The Open-Source / Linux Letdowns Of 2016
Linux 4.10 RC2
Solus Releases ISO Snapshot 2017.01.01.0
We’re happy to be kicking off the new year with the release of our first ISO snapshot, 2017.01.01.0, across our Budgie and MATE editions.
