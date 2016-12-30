Android Leftovers
-
Asus X00GD with 4,850mAh battery and Android 7.0 clears TENAA
RAM options include 2/3/4GB, while storage options include 16/32/64GB. In terms of camera, the phone features a 13MP rear unit and an 8MP front shooter. Measuring 149.5 × 73.7 × 8.85mm and weighing in at 169.5g, the X00GD runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and packs in a large 4,850mAh battery.
A home button-embedded fingerprint sensor is there as well. Color options for the phone include luxury gold, rose gold, and black. There's currently no information on the device's pricing and availability.
-
Android 7.1.1 update for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge officially coming in January
-
LG posts January security bulletin ahead of Google with Android and LG-specific patches
-
Android Circuit: New Galaxy S8 Leaks, Android Biggest Success In 2016, New Google Pixel Problem
-
OnePlus 3T Nougat beta now available, stable rollout for 3 and 3T begins 'tonight'
-
Confirmed: Galaxy S7 will be updated to Android 7.1 Nougat in January
-
Moto G4, G4 Plus users in India start receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update
-
Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Android Nougat Interface And Features Revealed Via Updated Manuals
-
Android Nougat officially rolling out for OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3
-
Best of Android 2016 - Audio
-
Android 7.1.1 OS Problems: Pixel And Nexus Users Report Bluetooth Connectivity And Battery Issues
-
A Guide To Buying A Linux Laptop
It goes without saying that if you go to a computer store downtown to buy a new laptop, you will be offered a notebook with Windows preinstalled, or a Mac. Either way, you’ll be forced to pay an extra fee – either for a Microsoft license or for the Apple logo on the back. On the other hand, you have the option to buy a laptop and install a distribution of your choice. However, the hardest part may be to find the right hardware that will get along nicely with the operating system. On top of that, we also need to consider the availability of drivers for the hardware. So what do you do? The answer is simple: buy a laptop with Linux preinstalled. Also: The Open-Source / Linux Letdowns Of 2016
Linux 4.10 RC2
Solus Releases ISO Snapshot 2017.01.01.0
We’re happy to be kicking off the new year with the release of our first ISO snapshot, 2017.01.01.0, across our Budgie and MATE editions.
Today in Techrights
