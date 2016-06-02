Leftovers: Software and KDE
FLAC 1.3.2 (01-Jan-2017)
StreamTuner2 v2.2 Released For Internet Radio/Video Browser
It's been a long time since I last heard of StreamTuner2 as an open-source Internet radio station and video browser, but a major update was released today.
Avidemux Open-Source Video Editor Updated To End Out 2016
If the recent releases of Kdenlive, OpenShot, Pitivi, and others haven't satisfied your needs, perhaps you may want to try out the latest build of Avidemux.
For those in need of a basic cross-platform, open-source video editor, Avidemux 2.6.16 is now available. Avidemux 2.6.16 is coming just one month after the previous release and together provide a modestly-sized bundle of updates. Avidemux 2.6.16 updates its FFmpeg library, adds a resizer to VA-API, improvements to its Qt user-interface, fixed sub-titling on macOS, re-emabled NVENC video encoding support, and build system improvements.
KDE Plasma 5.9 Being Released In One Month With Many New Features
One month from today, KDE Plasma 5.9 will officially meet the world.
Among the work on the menu for Plasma 5.9 are many Wayland improvements, possibly the return of the global menu, and a lot of bug fixes. The Wayland improvements are the main area I am looking forward to with Plasma 5.9 with seeing it become a more usable alternative to X11 and closer to GNOME's Wayland session support.
Discover more in 2017
With 2017 starting, we’re getting ready for the next Plasma 5.9 release and with it a new Discover release.
This will be a special release for two main reasons: further add-ons integration and Kirigami.
A Guide To Buying A Linux Laptop
It goes without saying that if you go to a computer store downtown to buy a new laptop, you will be offered a notebook with Windows preinstalled, or a Mac. Either way, you’ll be forced to pay an extra fee – either for a Microsoft license or for the Apple logo on the back. On the other hand, you have the option to buy a laptop and install a distribution of your choice. However, the hardest part may be to find the right hardware that will get along nicely with the operating system. On top of that, we also need to consider the availability of drivers for the hardware. So what do you do? The answer is simple: buy a laptop with Linux preinstalled. Also: The Open-Source / Linux Letdowns Of 2016
Linux 4.10 RC2
Solus Releases ISO Snapshot 2017.01.01.0
We’re happy to be kicking off the new year with the release of our first ISO snapshot, 2017.01.01.0, across our Budgie and MATE editions.
Today in Techrights
