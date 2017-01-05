So after that very small rc2 due to the xmas break, we seem to be back

to fairly normal. After a quiet period like that, I tend to expect a

bigger chunk just because of pent up work, but I guess the short break

there really was vacation for everybody, and so instead we're just

seeing normal rc behavior. It still feels a bit smaller than a usual

rc3, but for the first real rc after the merge window (ie I'd compare

it to a regular rc2), it's fairly normal.

The stats look textbook for the kernel: just under 2/3rds drivers,

with almost half of the rest arch updates, and the rest being "misc"

(mainly filesystems and networking).

So nothing in particular stands out. You can get a flavor of the

details from the appended shortlog, but even more importantly - you

can go out and test.

Thanks,

Linus