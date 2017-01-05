Linux 4.10-rc3
Linux 4.10-rc3
So after that very small rc2 due to the xmas break, we seem to be back
to fairly normal. After a quiet period like that, I tend to expect a
bigger chunk just because of pent up work, but I guess the short break
there really was vacation for everybody, and so instead we're just
seeing normal rc behavior. It still feels a bit smaller than a usual
rc3, but for the first real rc after the merge window (ie I'd compare
it to a regular rc2), it's fairly normal.
The stats look textbook for the kernel: just under 2/3rds drivers,
with almost half of the rest arch updates, and the rest being "misc"
(mainly filesystems and networking).
So nothing in particular stands out. You can get a flavor of the
details from the appended shortlog, but even more importantly - you
can go out and test.
Thanks,
Linus
Linux 4.10-rc3 Kernel Released
Linux 4.10-rc3 is now available as the latest weekly update to the Linux 4.10 kernel.
Linus Torvalds Announces a Fairly Normal Third Linux 4.10 Release Candidate
A few moments ago, Linus Torvalds made his Sunday evening announcement to inform us about the general availability of the third RC (Release Candidate) snapshot of the upcoming Linux 4.10 kernel.
According to Linus Torvalds, things appear to be back to their normal state, and it looks like Linux kernel 4.10 RC3 is a fairly normal development release that consists of two-thirds updated drivers, and half of the remaining patch are improvements to various hardware architectures. There are also some minor networking and filesystems fixes.
Linux Kernel 4.9 Gets Its First Point Released, Updates Drivers and Filesystems
We've been waiting for it, and it's finally here! The first point release of the Linux 4.9 kernel was announced by Greg Kroah-Hartman this past weekend, which means that most modern GNU/Linux distribution can finally start migrating to the series.
Yes, we're talking about Linux kernel 4.9.1, the first of many maintenance updates to the Linux 4.9 kernel branch, which is now officially declared stable and ready for production. It's also a major release that changes a total of 103 files, with 813 insertions and 400 deletions, according to the appended shortlog.
today's howtos
MX Linux 16
MX Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution which grew out of a cooperative venture between the antiX and former MEPIS Linux communities. The MX distribution strives to provide a fast, friendly desktop environment on the solid base provided by Debian's Stable branch. The distribution includes several utilities to make administering the operating system easier and its installation media is available in 32-bit and 64-bit builds. I downloaded the project's 64-bit build which is 1.1GB in size. Booting from the distribution's media brings up the Xfce desktop environment. There is an icon for launching the project's system installer on the desktop. The desktop panel is placed vertically down the left side of the screen with the application menu and system tray located at the bottom. The desktop background shows off a pleasant ocean-side view.
AMD & NVIDIA: Open vs. Closed-Source Driver Performance
Continuing on from this weekend's open-source Nouveau vs. closed-source NVIDIA Linux driver performance are results now added in with showing AMD's open-source vs. closed-source driver performance with the same tests. As a reminder from the earlier article, the open-source NVIDIA tests were done with the Nouveau stack found in Linux 4.10 and Mesa 13.1-dev. With the supported Kepler GPUs re-clocking was manually enabled to the 0f pstate along with enabling NvBoost support, new to Linux 4.10. The NVIDIA binary driver tested was the 375.26 driver. The cards tested were the GeForce GTX 680, GTX 760, GTX 780 Ti, GTX 980, and GTX 980 Ti. Testing was limited of the GTX 900 Maxwell GPUs due to there not yet being re-clocking there on Nouveau and no GTX 1000 Pascal cards were tested since there isn't yet any accelerated open-source driver support. Also: Intel's Mesa Vulkan Driver Lands Support For 64-bit Floats
Raspberry Pi: Hands on with SuSE and openSuSE Linux
At the end of November, the Raspberry Pi Blog announced the availability of SuSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) for the Raspberry Pi 3. As Eben Upton said at that time, this was a big deal for two reasons -- it was the first official 64-bit operating system for the Pi 3 (Raspbian and other currently available versions are 32-bit), and it was an official release from a major vendor. The announcement in theSuSE Blog gives a lot more information about the what/why/how of the SLES port, and makes for an interesting read. From what I gather, SuSE and/or ARM gave out some spiffy packages (shown at right) which contained a Raspberry Pi 3 preloaded with SLES 12 SP2: I would have loved to have been there and been blessed with one...
