today's leftovers
-
Mac’s share falls to five-year low
Net Applications pegged Linux's user share at 2.2% in December, slightly off the 2.3% peak of November.
-
A 2016 retrospective
In 2012, your editor predicted that LibreOffice would leave OpenOffice (which had been recently dumped into the Apache Software Foundation) in the dust. That prediction was accounted as a failure at the end of the year. Four years later, though, it has become clear that that is exactly what has happened. Your editor happily takes credit for having been a bit ahead of his time, while pointing to something shiny to distract you all from the fact that he didn't see the issue coming to a head in 2016.
-
How To Use Calculator In Linux Command Line?
You can use the Linux terminal to do mathematical calculations using command line calculator utilities. This includes the inbuilt gcalccmd and GNU bc. Qalculator, a third party utility is also a good command line calculator.
-
TripleO QuickStart HA&&CEPH Deployment on Fedora 25 VIRTHOST 32 GB
-
Intel Working With Wine Developers On User-Mode Instruction Prevention
The Intel developer working on UMIP (User-Mode Instruction Prevention) support for the Linux kernel has been collaborating with Wine developers about this security-minded feature to be introduced with future Intel CPUs.
-
GNOME, Wayland, and environment variables
Your editor, who is normally not overly worried about operating-system upgrades, approached the Fedora 25 transition on his laptop with a fair amount of trepidation. This is the release that switches to using Wayland by default, pushing aside the X.org server we have been using for decades. Such a transition is bound to bring surprises, but the biggest surprise this time around was just how little breakage there is. There is one exception, though, that brings back some old questions about how GNOME is developed.
The problematic change is simple enough to understand. While X sessions are started by way of a login shell in Fedora (even though the user never sees that shell directly), Wayland sessions do not involve a shell at all. As a result, the user's .bash_profile and .bashrc files (or whichever initialization files their shell uses) are not read. The place where this omission is most readily noticed is in the definition of environment variables. Many applications will change their behavior based on configuration stored in the environment; all of that configuration vanishes under Wayland. It also seems that some users (xterm holdouts, for example) still run applications that use the old X resources configuration mechanism. Resources are normally set by running xrdb at login time; once again, that doesn't happen if no login shell is run.
-
Clear Linux by Intel
-
Manjaro Linux receives update for new year.
Manajro Linux recently released a new version of operating system but they also keep their package updated. So some time ago Manjaro team updated some packages and introduced new features to main distribution. According to official announcement new feature called Brisk-menu is introduced in MATE edition of Manajro which is actually developed by Solus team. Thunderbird received some security update, linux48 will soon upgrade to linux49. Broadcom-wl, calamares, fightgear and few Ruby packages are updated.
-
My Debian Activities in December 2016
This month I marked 367 packages for accept and rejected 45 packages. This time I only sent 10 emails to maintainers asking questions.
-
today's howtos
MX Linux 16
MX Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution which grew out of a cooperative venture between the antiX and former MEPIS Linux communities. The MX distribution strives to provide a fast, friendly desktop environment on the solid base provided by Debian's Stable branch. The distribution includes several utilities to make administering the operating system easier and its installation media is available in 32-bit and 64-bit builds. I downloaded the project's 64-bit build which is 1.1GB in size. Booting from the distribution's media brings up the Xfce desktop environment. There is an icon for launching the project's system installer on the desktop. The desktop panel is placed vertically down the left side of the screen with the application menu and system tray located at the bottom. The desktop background shows off a pleasant ocean-side view.
AMD & NVIDIA: Open vs. Closed-Source Driver Performance
Continuing on from this weekend's open-source Nouveau vs. closed-source NVIDIA Linux driver performance are results now added in with showing AMD's open-source vs. closed-source driver performance with the same tests. As a reminder from the earlier article, the open-source NVIDIA tests were done with the Nouveau stack found in Linux 4.10 and Mesa 13.1-dev. With the supported Kepler GPUs re-clocking was manually enabled to the 0f pstate along with enabling NvBoost support, new to Linux 4.10. The NVIDIA binary driver tested was the 375.26 driver. The cards tested were the GeForce GTX 680, GTX 760, GTX 780 Ti, GTX 980, and GTX 980 Ti. Testing was limited of the GTX 900 Maxwell GPUs due to there not yet being re-clocking there on Nouveau and no GTX 1000 Pascal cards were tested since there isn't yet any accelerated open-source driver support. Also: Intel's Mesa Vulkan Driver Lands Support For 64-bit Floats
Raspberry Pi: Hands on with SuSE and openSuSE Linux
At the end of November, the Raspberry Pi Blog announced the availability of SuSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) for the Raspberry Pi 3. As Eben Upton said at that time, this was a big deal for two reasons -- it was the first official 64-bit operating system for the Pi 3 (Raspbian and other currently available versions are 32-bit), and it was an official release from a major vendor. The announcement in theSuSE Blog gives a lot more information about the what/why/how of the SLES port, and makes for an interesting read. From what I gather, SuSE and/or ARM gave out some spiffy packages (shown at right) which contained a Raspberry Pi 3 preloaded with SLES 12 SP2: I would have loved to have been there and been blessed with one...
