Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
-
Like many of the previous PyLadies Pune meetups, I took a session in this month’s meetup too. System programming basics was the topic for my session. We did the session for around an hour, but as this month’s session also had a guest session over hangout, we could not go longer. We will do a full day workshop on the same topic in future.
-
Protecting users’ privacy and security online is a crucial issue for all of us. Security protects elections, economies and our private online and offline lives. And many recent events (cyber attacks, hacks and threats by foreign governments) show that a secure Internet is currently under threat.
I recently wrote about how cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Governments, technology companies and users need to work together to strengthen cybersecurity. Mozilla knows that even one weak link — be it technical or legislative — can break the chain of security and put Internet users at risk. The chain only remains strong if technology companies, governments and users work together to keep the Internet as secure as it can be.
You can help Mozilla stand up for a more secure Internet. We’re asking readers to pen a Letter to the Editor to their local newspaper in response to this week’s Senate hearings, and support personal security and privacy online. Get started here.
-
If you're involved with DevOps and web development, you're probably very aware of many of the tools from the open standards and open source arenas that can make your work easier. Still, these are always spreading out at a fast clip and there are some applications and tools that are rarely discussed. Here at OStatic, we try to regularly update our collections focused on them. In this post, you'll find numerous and updated free resources for web development that range from complete online courses available for free to unsung applications.
-
Matthew Dillon's latest work on the DragonFlyBSD kernel includes steps towards supporting NUMA-awareness, locking, and other memory allocation related changes.
-
It has been a busy year for the FSFE. Upholding the principles of Free Software and protecting citizens' from being exploited are ongoing challenges we tackled from a variety of angles. We (and by "we", we mean the staff and volunteers at the FSFE) pored over hundreds of pages of policies and legislations, looking for loopholes through which Free Software could be attacked.
We travelled to events all over Europe, often carrying with us dozens of heavy boxes of merchandising, to explain what Free Software is all about as speakers and attendees. We have organised our own events too including our first international summit.
'Opening' Hardware
-
Whether for budgetary, philosophical, or other reasons, an increasing number of embedded systems are being designed using open source elements. For the most part, these elements are software based, although there are some open source board designs in use as well. Now, the microcontroller that empowers a PCB design is available as an open source design.
A little over a month ago, startup SiFive announced a milestone product in the development of the RISC-V (pronounced risk-five) open source microprocessor instruction set architecture (ISA). Originally developed for research and education, the architecture began moving toward industry implementation with the creation of the RISC-V Foundation in 2015. SiFive advanced that movement by developing a microcontroller design implementing the RISC-V ISA. The company has now proven that design in silicon and donated the RTL code for the design to the open source community.
-
The automotive industry has always been capital-intensive and therefore, it has often been difficult for startups to carve themselves a space in it. But the electric vehicle revolution is disrupting the industry enough that it is opening up opportunities for startups to accelerate the pace of innovation.
OSVehicle, a company based in Italia, is trying to help them to just that with their new platform.
They released the second generation of the TABBY EVO, an open-source hardware platform to develop electric vehicles and electric vehicle parts. The platform enables companies or individuals wishing to develop parts for electric vehicles, or even full EVs, to leapfrog some of the development and test the parts in an open platform.
-
The Renault POM represents the first foray by a big automaker into truly open-sourcing its vehicle platform.
Security Leftovers
-
Businesses and development teams are rushing to embrace DevOps so they can be more agile, deploy code more quickly, and provide more value to their customers. Hallmarks of DevOps initiatives are support for significant automation, flexible provisioning, and cultural support for shared responsibilities. This often makes security teams uncomfortable, and they find themselves on the receiving end of this trend with little power to stop or even slow these changes. But the shift to DevOps does open a window of opportunity for security teams to exert influence and improve the security of applications.
-
On January 11, Canonical released the first security patches of 2017 to address up to four Linux kernel vulnerabilities in all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems.
These days, Canonical only releases security fixes as a pack, for all Ubuntu releases, and the first one for the new year isn't even all that big. There are two security issues affecting Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) and Ubuntu 12.04 LTS (Precise Pangolin), three flaws affecting Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and four affecting Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr).
The first vulnerability affected all releases and was discovered by Dmitry Vyukov in Linux kernel's KVM implementation, which couldn't properly initialize the Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases, allowing a local attacker to expose sensitive information from kernel memory. The issue is documented as CVE-2016-9756 for more information, as it affects other Linux distributions.
-
Hortonworks today announced it is working with Neustar in an open source technology collaboration to develop more effective and easy-to-use Internet-of-Things (IoT) device identification and security solutions
X.Org Server 1.19.1 Out, Mesa 17.0.0 Coming
-
X.Org Server 1.19.1 was released today with a couple regression fixes.
X.Org Server 1.19 was released last November as the first xorg-server major release in one year. Arriving today is the first point release, but it's on the lighter side even with two months having passed.
-
First stable 1.19 release, including a few regression fixes. Thanks to all who contributed!
-
Collabora's Emil Velikov is officially announcing today, January 11, 2017, that the upcoming Mesa 13.1.0 branch of the widely-used 3D graphics stack will change its versioning scheme to Mesa 17.0.0.
Those of you bleeding-edgers who are using the Mesa 3D Graphics Library from Git, a.k.a. the development (unstable) branch of the graphics stack used in numerous GNU/Linux distributions to provide various open-source drivers for Intel, AMD, and Nvidia graphics cards, should have already noticed the major change.
Mesa 13.1.0 is now known as Mesa 17.0.0 if you pull the latest code from Git, which the Padoka and Oibaf PPA do for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) platforms. It appears that the Mesa people decided to change the versioning scheme at the beginning of a new year, so now being 2017, here comes Mesa 17.0.0.
Recent comments
6 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 16 hours ago
10 weeks 3 days ago
12 weeks 1 day ago
13 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 5 hours ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
20 weeks 3 days ago
20 weeks 4 days ago