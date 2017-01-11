Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Huawei Mate 9 Pro Review: Probably The Best Android Phone Of 2016

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of January 2017 05:19:09 PM Filed under
Reviews

It is a testament (or perhaps indictment?) to the Wild Wild West nature of the mobile industry that, on December 14, thinking it was close enough to the end of the year, I wrote a piece ranking my favorite smartphones of 2016 -- only for the list to be thrown out of wack a week later when I got my hands on the Huawei Mate 9 Pro.

The Mate 9 Pro is now my favorite go-to phone to use, and since it was technically released in 2016, that means it is indeed my new favorite phone of 2016.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Leftovers: OSS and Sharing

  • January 2017 PyLadies Pune meetup
    Like many of the previous PyLadies Pune meetups, I took a session in this month’s meetup too. System programming basics was the topic for my session. We did the session for around an hour, but as this month’s session also had a guest session over hangout, we could not go longer. We will do a full day workshop on the same topic in future.
  • Missing from the Trump Cabinet Nominee Hearings: Cybersecurity for Everyday Internet Users
    Protecting users’ privacy and security online is a crucial issue for all of us. Security protects elections, economies and our private online and offline lives. And many recent events (cyber attacks, hacks and threats by foreign governments) show that a secure Internet is currently under threat. I recently wrote about how cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Governments, technology companies and users need to work together to strengthen cybersecurity. Mozilla knows that even one weak link — be it technical or legislative — can break the chain of security and put Internet users at risk. The chain only remains strong if technology companies, governments and users work together to keep the Internet as secure as it can be. You can help Mozilla stand up for a more secure Internet. We’re asking readers to pen a Letter to the Editor to their local newspaper in response to this week’s Senate hearings, and support personal security and privacy online. Get started here.
  • Open Web Development and Content Creation Tools Proliferate
    If you're involved with DevOps and web development, you're probably very aware of many of the tools from the open standards and open source arenas that can make your work easier. Still, these are always spreading out at a fast clip and there are some applications and tools that are rarely discussed. Here at OStatic, we try to regularly update our collections focused on them. In this post, you'll find numerous and updated free resources for web development that range from complete online courses available for free to unsung applications.
  • Single-cable motor interface goes open-source
  • Quantum Computing Is Real, and D-Wave Just Open-Sourced It
  • D-Wave Initiates Open Quantum Software Environment
  • The Linux and Windows Ecosystems are Converging. Here's Why It Matters [Ed: Microsoft “embrace, extend, extinguish” tactics mean one should avoid Windows; it's a trap that complicates and increases exit barriers]
  • EasyStack raises $50M Series C Round, Setting New Single Round Record in China Open Source
  • China's Cash Capital Leads $50M Series C Round In EasyStack
  • China: Investment firm Cash Capital leads $50m Series C round in EasyStack
  • DragonFlyBSD Working On NUMA-Awareness, Memory Changes
    Matthew Dillon's latest work on the DragonFlyBSD kernel includes steps towards supporting NUMA-awareness, locking, and other memory allocation related changes.
  • FSFE Annual Report 2016
    It has been a busy year for the FSFE. Upholding the principles of Free Software and protecting citizens' from being exploited are ongoing challenges we tackled from a variety of angles. We (and by "we", we mean the staff and volunteers at the FSFE) pored over hundreds of pages of policies and legislations, looking for loopholes through which Free Software could be attacked. We travelled to events all over Europe, often carrying with us dozens of heavy boxes of merchandising, to explain what Free Software is all about as speakers and attendees. We have organised our own events too including our first international summit.

'Opening' Hardware

  • Open source reaches processor core
    Whether for budgetary, philosophical, or other reasons, an increasing number of embedded systems are being designed using open source elements. For the most part, these elements are software based, although there are some open source board designs in use as well. Now, the microcontroller that empowers a PCB design is available as an open source design. A little over a month ago, startup SiFive announced a milestone product in the development of the RISC-V (pronounced risk-five) open source microprocessor instruction set architecture (ISA). Originally developed for research and education, the architecture began moving toward industry implementation with the creation of the RISC-V Foundation in 2015. SiFive advanced that movement by developing a microcontroller design implementing the RISC-V ISA. The company has now proven that design in silicon and donated the RTL code for the design to the open source community.
  • A $12,000 open-source hardware platform to develop electric vehicles
    The automotive industry has always been capital-intensive and therefore, it has often been difficult for startups to carve themselves a space in it. But the electric vehicle revolution is disrupting the industry enough that it is opening up opportunities for startups to accelerate the pace of innovation. OSVehicle, a company based in Italia, is trying to help them to just that with their new platform. They released the second generation of the TABBY EVO, an open-source hardware platform to develop electric vehicles and electric vehicle parts. The platform enables companies or individuals wishing to develop parts for electric vehicles, or even full EVs, to leapfrog some of the development and test the parts in an open platform.
  • Renault will release its Twizy EV hardware system as an opensource platform
    The Renault POM represents the first foray by a big automaker into truly open-sourcing its vehicle platform.
  • Renault announces partners for open-source electric-vehicle platform

Security Leftovers

X.Org Server 1.19.1 Out, Mesa 17.0.0 Coming

  • X.Org Server 1.19.1 Released
    X.Org Server 1.19.1 was released today with a couple regression fixes. X.Org Server 1.19 was released last November as the first xorg-server major release in one year. Arriving today is the first point release, but it's on the lighter side even with two months having passed.
  • [ANNOUNCE] xorg-server 1.19.1
    First stable 1.19 release, including a few regression fixes. Thanks to all who contributed!
  • Mesa 13.1.0 Branch Is No More, Mesa 17.0.0 to Land in the First Week of February
    Collabora's Emil Velikov is officially announcing today, January 11, 2017, that the upcoming Mesa 13.1.0 branch of the widely-used 3D graphics stack will change its versioning scheme to Mesa 17.0.0. Those of you bleeding-edgers who are using the Mesa 3D Graphics Library from Git, a.k.a. the development (unstable) branch of the graphics stack used in numerous GNU/Linux distributions to provide various open-source drivers for Intel, AMD, and Nvidia graphics cards, should have already noticed the major change. Mesa 13.1.0 is now known as Mesa 17.0.0 if you pull the latest code from Git, which the Padoka and Oibaf PPA do for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) platforms. It appears that the Mesa people decided to change the versioning scheme at the beginning of a new year, so now being 2017, here comes Mesa 17.0.0.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6