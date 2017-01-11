Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
January 2017 PyLadies Pune meetup
Like many of the previous PyLadies Pune meetups, I took a session in this month’s meetup too. System programming basics was the topic for my session. We did the session for around an hour, but as this month’s session also had a guest session over hangout, we could not go longer. We will do a full day workshop on the same topic in future.
Missing from the Trump Cabinet Nominee Hearings: Cybersecurity for Everyday Internet Users
Protecting users’ privacy and security online is a crucial issue for all of us. Security protects elections, economies and our private online and offline lives. And many recent events (cyber attacks, hacks and threats by foreign governments) show that a secure Internet is currently under threat.
I recently wrote about how cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Governments, technology companies and users need to work together to strengthen cybersecurity. Mozilla knows that even one weak link — be it technical or legislative — can break the chain of security and put Internet users at risk. The chain only remains strong if technology companies, governments and users work together to keep the Internet as secure as it can be.
You can help Mozilla stand up for a more secure Internet. We’re asking readers to pen a Letter to the Editor to their local newspaper in response to this week’s Senate hearings, and support personal security and privacy online. Get started here.
Open Web Development and Content Creation Tools Proliferate
If you're involved with DevOps and web development, you're probably very aware of many of the tools from the open standards and open source arenas that can make your work easier. Still, these are always spreading out at a fast clip and there are some applications and tools that are rarely discussed. Here at OStatic, we try to regularly update our collections focused on them. In this post, you'll find numerous and updated free resources for web development that range from complete online courses available for free to unsung applications.
Single-cable motor interface goes open-source
Quantum Computing Is Real, and D-Wave Just Open-Sourced It
D-Wave Initiates Open Quantum Software Environment
The Linux and Windows Ecosystems are Converging. Here's Why It Matters [Ed: Microsoft “embrace, extend, extinguish” tactics mean one should avoid Windows; it's a trap that complicates and increases exit barriers]
EasyStack raises $50M Series C Round, Setting New Single Round Record in China Open Source
China's Cash Capital Leads $50M Series C Round In EasyStack
China: Investment firm Cash Capital leads $50m Series C round in EasyStack
DragonFlyBSD Working On NUMA-Awareness, Memory Changes
Matthew Dillon's latest work on the DragonFlyBSD kernel includes steps towards supporting NUMA-awareness, locking, and other memory allocation related changes.
FSFE Annual Report 2016
It has been a busy year for the FSFE. Upholding the principles of Free Software and protecting citizens' from being exploited are ongoing challenges we tackled from a variety of angles. We (and by "we", we mean the staff and volunteers at the FSFE) pored over hundreds of pages of policies and legislations, looking for loopholes through which Free Software could be attacked.
We travelled to events all over Europe, often carrying with us dozens of heavy boxes of merchandising, to explain what Free Software is all about as speakers and attendees. We have organised our own events too including our first international summit.
