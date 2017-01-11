Language Selection

  • Swiss Data protection commissioner concludes Windows 10 investigation

    The FDPIC investigations revealed that data processing in connection with Windows 10 did not conform in every respect with the data protection legislation. The page layout and content on the ‘Quick access' und ‘Customize settings' pages failed to meet the transparency requirements in full. There was a lack of information on how long the transmitted data would be stored, on the content of browser data and on the content of feedback and diagnostic data. In addition, the users found it difficult during individual data processing operations to look up further information, e.g. from the relevant passages of the data privacy statement.

    In response, Microsoft made proposals to the FDPIC for rectifying these and other shortcomings, which the FDPIC assessed and amended. The modifications that have now been agreed will ensure that more precise information is provided on data processing. In addition, the new settings page will make it clear to users during the installation process that they must decide on and give their consent to the processing and transmission of data.

  • Linux Consolidates Support For Beast IV
  • Kaby Lake On Linux Plays Much Better With CPUFreq Than P-State

    After ordering a Core i5 7600K Kaby Lake CPU last week, I've been spending the past few days trying it out under Ubuntu Linux. If you happened to pick up an early Kaby Lake CPU and seeing low performance, I wanted to pass along a little PSA while I am still working on additional tests.

  • Red Hat Inc (RHT) is Initiated by Wells Fargo to Outperform
  • FreeOrion Turn-Based 4X Space Empire Conquest Game Is Coming to Fedora Linux

    In October last year, Fedora contributor Charles Profitt wrote a tutorial on how to compile and install the FreeOrion open-source turn-based 4X space empire and galactic conquest video game on the latest release of Fedora Linux.

    Since then, a lot of Linux gamers using the Fedora operating system showed interest in having an easy-to-install package that would allow them to enjoy the game instead of spending a lot of time compiling it.

  • Why a MacOS user switched to Ubuntu Linux

    Apple’s MacOS has long been the de facto alternative to Windows. But what happens when a MacOS user tires of doing things Apple’s way? He switches to Ubuntu Linux and doesn’t look back. Goodbye Apple, hello Linux!

  • It’s About To Get Easier to Enable Low Graphics Mode on Ubuntu

    We’ve shown you how to enable low-graphics mode in Unity 7 on both Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10 — but there’s no denying that this method is far from user-friendly.

  • Panther MPC, Inc.'s Panther Alpha

    Panther Alpha combines full desktop functionality with an ultra-customizable Linux OS that fits in the palm of your hand. Panther says its new device could be possible only now thanks to a culmination of years of industry innovation and development, namely the power of today's ARM chips and an improved emphasis of Linux on ARM.

  • January 2017 PyLadies Pune meetup
    Like many of the previous PyLadies Pune meetups, I took a session in this month’s meetup too. System programming basics was the topic for my session. We did the session for around an hour, but as this month’s session also had a guest session over hangout, we could not go longer. We will do a full day workshop on the same topic in future.
  • Missing from the Trump Cabinet Nominee Hearings: Cybersecurity for Everyday Internet Users
    Protecting users’ privacy and security online is a crucial issue for all of us. Security protects elections, economies and our private online and offline lives. And many recent events (cyber attacks, hacks and threats by foreign governments) show that a secure Internet is currently under threat. I recently wrote about how cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Governments, technology companies and users need to work together to strengthen cybersecurity. Mozilla knows that even one weak link — be it technical or legislative — can break the chain of security and put Internet users at risk. The chain only remains strong if technology companies, governments and users work together to keep the Internet as secure as it can be. You can help Mozilla stand up for a more secure Internet. We’re asking readers to pen a Letter to the Editor to their local newspaper in response to this week’s Senate hearings, and support personal security and privacy online. Get started here.
  • Open Web Development and Content Creation Tools Proliferate
    If you're involved with DevOps and web development, you're probably very aware of many of the tools from the open standards and open source arenas that can make your work easier. Still, these are always spreading out at a fast clip and there are some applications and tools that are rarely discussed. Here at OStatic, we try to regularly update our collections focused on them. In this post, you'll find numerous and updated free resources for web development that range from complete online courses available for free to unsung applications.
  • Single-cable motor interface goes open-source
  • Quantum Computing Is Real, and D-Wave Just Open-Sourced It
  • D-Wave Initiates Open Quantum Software Environment
  • The Linux and Windows Ecosystems are Converging. Here's Why It Matters [Ed: Microsoft “embrace, extend, extinguish” tactics mean one should avoid Windows; it's a trap that complicates and increases exit barriers]
  • EasyStack raises $50M Series C Round, Setting New Single Round Record in China Open Source
  • China's Cash Capital Leads $50M Series C Round In EasyStack
  • China: Investment firm Cash Capital leads $50m Series C round in EasyStack
  • DragonFlyBSD Working On NUMA-Awareness, Memory Changes
    Matthew Dillon's latest work on the DragonFlyBSD kernel includes steps towards supporting NUMA-awareness, locking, and other memory allocation related changes.
  • FSFE Annual Report 2016
    It has been a busy year for the FSFE. Upholding the principles of Free Software and protecting citizens' from being exploited are ongoing challenges we tackled from a variety of angles. We (and by "we", we mean the staff and volunteers at the FSFE) pored over hundreds of pages of policies and legislations, looking for loopholes through which Free Software could be attacked. We travelled to events all over Europe, often carrying with us dozens of heavy boxes of merchandising, to explain what Free Software is all about as speakers and attendees. We have organised our own events too including our first international summit.

'Opening' Hardware

  • Open source reaches processor core
    Whether for budgetary, philosophical, or other reasons, an increasing number of embedded systems are being designed using open source elements. For the most part, these elements are software based, although there are some open source board designs in use as well. Now, the microcontroller that empowers a PCB design is available as an open source design. A little over a month ago, startup SiFive announced a milestone product in the development of the RISC-V (pronounced risk-five) open source microprocessor instruction set architecture (ISA). Originally developed for research and education, the architecture began moving toward industry implementation with the creation of the RISC-V Foundation in 2015. SiFive advanced that movement by developing a microcontroller design implementing the RISC-V ISA. The company has now proven that design in silicon and donated the RTL code for the design to the open source community.
  • A $12,000 open-source hardware platform to develop electric vehicles
    The automotive industry has always been capital-intensive and therefore, it has often been difficult for startups to carve themselves a space in it. But the electric vehicle revolution is disrupting the industry enough that it is opening up opportunities for startups to accelerate the pace of innovation. OSVehicle, a company based in Italia, is trying to help them to just that with their new platform. They released the second generation of the TABBY EVO, an open-source hardware platform to develop electric vehicles and electric vehicle parts. The platform enables companies or individuals wishing to develop parts for electric vehicles, or even full EVs, to leapfrog some of the development and test the parts in an open platform.
  • Renault will release its Twizy EV hardware system as an opensource platform
    The Renault POM represents the first foray by a big automaker into truly open-sourcing its vehicle platform.
  • Renault announces partners for open-source electric-vehicle platform

Security Leftovers

X.Org Server 1.19.1 Out, Mesa 17.0.0 Coming

  • X.Org Server 1.19.1 Released
    X.Org Server 1.19.1 was released today with a couple regression fixes. X.Org Server 1.19 was released last November as the first xorg-server major release in one year. Arriving today is the first point release, but it's on the lighter side even with two months having passed.
  • [ANNOUNCE] xorg-server 1.19.1
    First stable 1.19 release, including a few regression fixes. Thanks to all who contributed!
  • Mesa 13.1.0 Branch Is No More, Mesa 17.0.0 to Land in the First Week of February
    Collabora's Emil Velikov is officially announcing today, January 11, 2017, that the upcoming Mesa 13.1.0 branch of the widely-used 3D graphics stack will change its versioning scheme to Mesa 17.0.0. Those of you bleeding-edgers who are using the Mesa 3D Graphics Library from Git, a.k.a. the development (unstable) branch of the graphics stack used in numerous GNU/Linux distributions to provide various open-source drivers for Intel, AMD, and Nvidia graphics cards, should have already noticed the major change. Mesa 13.1.0 is now known as Mesa 17.0.0 if you pull the latest code from Git, which the Padoka and Oibaf PPA do for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) platforms. It appears that the Mesa people decided to change the versioning scheme at the beginning of a new year, so now being 2017, here comes Mesa 17.0.0.

