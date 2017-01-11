Red Hat and Fedora
Scientific Linux 7.3 Expected Later This Month
More than two months after RHEL 7.3 was released and a month past the updated CentOS, the Scientific Linux folks are working to release their updated Enterprise Linux distribution later this month.
Flock 2017 Bids Now Open
Flock 2017 bids are now being accepted (due 28 Feb 2017)
It is time to start the bid process for this year’s Flock. This year we are back in North America for Flock 2017. If you’d like to help host the event in your city, it’s time to start putting together a bid. To find out what you need to do, read the wiki page. Bids are due by February 28, 2017, so do not wait to start. It takes more time than you may realize to compile all the required information for a good bid.
Android Leftovers
OpenELEC 7.0 Gets First Point Release, Improves SolidRun's CuBox-i4Pro Booting
The last days of 2016 brought us the OpenELEC 7.0 operating system for embedded devices, such as Raspberry Pi, which was based on the Kodi 16.1 open-source media center and allows users to transform those devices in HTPC (Home Theater PC) units.
AryaLinux 2017 Drops 32-Bit Support, Adds MATE 1.17 and Linux Kernel 4.9
AryaLinux has received its first release in 2017, and it looks like it's a good one. AryaLinux is both a builder for those who want to create their own GNU/Linux distribution from scratch, and a computer operating system.
Best Linux Distributions for New Users
Ah, the age-old question...one that holds far more importance than simply pointing out which Linux distribution is a fan-favorite. Why is that? Let me set the stage: You have a user—one who has, most likely, spent the majority of their time in front of either a Windows or Mac machine—and they’ve come to you for an alternative. You want to point them in a direction that will bring about the least amount of hiccups along the way and highlight the power and flexibility of Linux.
