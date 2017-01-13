Security News
-
Thursday's security updates
-
CVE-2016-9587: an unpleasant Ansible vulnerability
-
Docker 1.12.6 Fixes Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
It's great to see Docker move quickly to patch security issues like this. Let's hope that users, patch quickly too, before Proof of Concept exploit code shows up in the wild (or worse - in Metasploit so script kiddies can point/click escape..).
-
Don't Pay the MongoDB Ransom
-
WordPress 4.7.1 Updates for 8 Security Issues
Just over a month after the first WordPress 4.7 release, new incremental update debuts fixing 62 bugs, including a security flaw in the popular PHPMailer email library that was first publicly reported in December 2016.
WordPress 4.7.1 was officially released on Jan. 11, providing users of the popular open-source content management system with an incremental update fixing 62 bugs and 8 security issues.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
OpenELEC 7.0 Gets First Point Release, Improves SolidRun's CuBox-i4Pro Booting
The last days of 2016 brought us the OpenELEC 7.0 operating system for embedded devices, such as Raspberry Pi, which was based on the Kodi 16.1 open-source media center and allows users to transform those devices in HTPC (Home Theater PC) units.
AryaLinux 2017 Drops 32-Bit Support, Adds MATE 1.17 and Linux Kernel 4.9
AryaLinux has received its first release in 2017, and it looks like it's a good one. AryaLinux is both a builder for those who want to create their own GNU/Linux distribution from scratch, and a computer operating system.
Best Linux Distributions for New Users
Ah, the age-old question...one that holds far more importance than simply pointing out which Linux distribution is a fan-favorite. Why is that? Let me set the stage: You have a user—one who has, most likely, spent the majority of their time in front of either a Windows or Mac machine—and they’ve come to you for an alternative. You want to point them in a direction that will bring about the least amount of hiccups along the way and highlight the power and flexibility of Linux.
Recent comments
6 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 3 days ago
14 weeks 12 hours ago
14 weeks 15 hours ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
15 weeks 4 hours ago
20 weeks 5 days ago
20 weeks 6 days ago