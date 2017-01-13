today's howtos
How to Remove/Uninstall (Oracle Java & openJDK) on Linux [Ed: just updated]
How to Install Odoo 10 with subdomain filtering
3 Useful VIM Editor Tips and Tricks for Advanced Users
OpenSSL For Apache and Dovecot: Part 2
Continuous Delivery of a Microservice Architecture using Concourse.ci, Cloud Foundry and Artifactory
Android Leftovers
OpenELEC 7.0 Gets First Point Release, Improves SolidRun's CuBox-i4Pro Booting
The last days of 2016 brought us the OpenELEC 7.0 operating system for embedded devices, such as Raspberry Pi, which was based on the Kodi 16.1 open-source media center and allows users to transform those devices in HTPC (Home Theater PC) units.
AryaLinux 2017 Drops 32-Bit Support, Adds MATE 1.17 and Linux Kernel 4.9
AryaLinux has received its first release in 2017, and it looks like it's a good one. AryaLinux is both a builder for those who want to create their own GNU/Linux distribution from scratch, and a computer operating system.
Best Linux Distributions for New Users
Ah, the age-old question...one that holds far more importance than simply pointing out which Linux distribution is a fan-favorite. Why is that? Let me set the stage: You have a user—one who has, most likely, spent the majority of their time in front of either a Windows or Mac machine—and they’ve come to you for an alternative. You want to point them in a direction that will bring about the least amount of hiccups along the way and highlight the power and flexibility of Linux.
