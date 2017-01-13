Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 13th of January 2017 11:00:54 AM

Your article - "Whatever happened to Open Source in 2016?" highlights the brief vogue that open source recently enjoyed in the NHS – 2014-15 – and now seems to have lost. It raises some good questions and important issues, though I sense some broader perspective may be worth adding here.

It’s worth remembering that healthcare is a well-established science – the first medical school established in the 9th century. While information technology is still a young science – the first MSc in software engineering dates from 1979.

We know that the relatively risk averse culture of healthcare differs very significantly from the frenetic pace of innovation we see in the software world.