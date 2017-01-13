LLVM/Clang
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
LLVM and its sub-projects like Clang were branched today for next month's 4.0 release.
How Apple's culture of secrecy wears down its top developers
Chris Lattner, Apple's head of developer tools and the creator of its uber-popular programming language, Swift, this week announced plans to join Tesla.
People leave their jobs for all kinds of reasons, especially when they are offered exciting new jobs at important, on-the-rise companies.
But someone in Lattner's circle of developer friends shared some insight at to why Lattner was calling it quits at Apple now, even as one of his major contributions, Swift, had really taken off. (Lattner did not respond to our requests for comment.)
Tesla Continues to Hire Employees Away From Apple
Tesla is on a hiring spree, and it's finding talent from the rosters of one of its Silicon Valley competitors: Apple. The auto manufacturer announced its recent hire of Chris Lattner as its new Vice President of Autopilot software development. Lattner was employed by Apple, and during his tenure he was the senior software engineer responsible for building developer tools such as Swift, Xcode, CPU and GPU compilers, and low-level tools that support Apple products.
Apple Veteran and Swift Creator Heads to Tesla
Apple Is Losing Its Best Engineers To Tesla, Mac Pro Creator Now In Elon Musk's Tech Company
Tesla Taps Apple Engineer
Android Leftovers
OpenELEC 7.0 Gets First Point Release, Improves SolidRun's CuBox-i4Pro Booting
The last days of 2016 brought us the OpenELEC 7.0 operating system for embedded devices, such as Raspberry Pi, which was based on the Kodi 16.1 open-source media center and allows users to transform those devices in HTPC (Home Theater PC) units.
AryaLinux 2017 Drops 32-Bit Support, Adds MATE 1.17 and Linux Kernel 4.9
AryaLinux has received its first release in 2017, and it looks like it's a good one. AryaLinux is both a builder for those who want to create their own GNU/Linux distribution from scratch, and a computer operating system.
Best Linux Distributions for New Users
Ah, the age-old question...one that holds far more importance than simply pointing out which Linux distribution is a fan-favorite. Why is that? Let me set the stage: You have a user—one who has, most likely, spent the majority of their time in front of either a Windows or Mac machine—and they’ve come to you for an alternative. You want to point them in a direction that will bring about the least amount of hiccups along the way and highlight the power and flexibility of Linux.
