openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio informed those running the Tumbleweed rolling operating system about the latest software updates that landed in the official, stable repositories.

openSUSE Tumbleweed is always getting the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source applications, and today we're happy to inform you that the Linux 4.9 kernel finally made its way into the software repos of the distributions, along with cleaned up configuration settings for the Mesa 3D Graphics Library.