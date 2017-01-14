Updated Debian 8: 8.7 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the seventh update of its stable distribution Debian 8 (codename "jessie"). This update mainly adds corrections for security problems to the stable release, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories were already published separately and are referenced where available.
Please note that this update does not constitute a new version of Debian 8 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "jessie" CDs or DVDs but only to update via an up-to-date Debian mirror after an installation, to cause any out of date packages to be updated.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ultimate Edition 5.1 Linux OS Is Out, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Kernel 4.4
After announcing the release of Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers Edition, an Ubuntu-based operating system designed for Linux gamers, last week, TheeMahn is now releasing Ultimate Edition 5.1.
4MParted 21 Disk Partitioning Live CD Gets Beta Release, Based on GParted 0.26.1
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki is informing Softpedia today about the Beta release of his upcoming 4MParted 21.0 distribution, a small Live CD that you can use to partition disk drives without having to install any software application or script.
Calligra 3.0
today's leftovers
Recent comments
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 1 hour ago
12 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
21 weeks 16 hours ago
21 weeks 1 day ago