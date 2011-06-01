Security News
How we secure our infrastructure: a white paper
Trust in the cloud is paramount to any business who is thinking about using it to power their critical applications, deliver new customer experiences and house their most sensitive data. Today, we're issuing a white paper by our security team that details how security is designed into our infrastructure from the ground up.
Google Cloud’s global infrastructure provides security through the entire information processing lifecycle.This infrastructure provides secure deployment of services, secure storage of data with end-user privacy safeguards, secure communications between services, secure and private communication with customers over the internet and safe operation by administrators.
Google Infrastructure Security Design Overview [Ed: Google banned Windows internally]
The content contained herein is correct as of January 2017, and represents the status quo as of the time it was written. Google’s security policies and systems may change going forward, as we continually improve protection for our customers.
Microsoft Says Windows 7 Has Outdated Security, Wants You to Move to Windows 10 [Ed: all versions are insecure BY DESIGN]
Windows 10 is now running on more than 20 percent of the world’s desktop computers, and yet, Microsoft’s bigger challenge isn’t necessarily to boost the market share of its latest operating system, but to convince those on Windows 7 to upgrade.
Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 Officially Released, Includes over 85 Security Updates
If you're using Debian Stable (a.k.a. Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie"), it's time to update it now. Why? Because Debian Project launched a new release, Debian GNU/Linux 8.7, which includes over 170 bug fixes and security updates.
CVS: cvs.openbsd.org: src
Disable and lock Silicon Debug feature on modern Intel CPUs
Ultimate Edition 5.1 Linux OS Is Out, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Kernel 4.4
After announcing the release of Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers Edition, an Ubuntu-based operating system designed for Linux gamers, last week, TheeMahn is now releasing Ultimate Edition 5.1.
4MParted 21 Disk Partitioning Live CD Gets Beta Release, Based on GParted 0.26.1
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki is informing Softpedia today about the Beta release of his upcoming 4MParted 21.0 distribution, a small Live CD that you can use to partition disk drives without having to install any software application or script.
Calligra 3.0
