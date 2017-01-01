Mintbox Mini Pro computer with Linux Mint now available for $395
The Mintbox Mini Pro is a tiny desktop computer with a fanless design for silent operation, a low-power AMD processor, 8GB of RAM, 120GB of solid state storage, and Linux Mint 18 software pre-installed.
It measures about 4.3″ x 3.3″ x 0,9″ and has a metal case made from zinc and aluminum.
First introduced in September, the MintBox Mini Pro is now available for purchase for $395.
