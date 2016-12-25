today's howtos
-
Let Sudo Insult You When You Enter Incorrect Password
-
Plotting election (and other county-level) data with Python Basemap
-
Monitoring of a Ceph Cluster with Ceph-dash on CentOS 7
-
Add Captions with Basic EXIF Data to Photos using ImageMagick
-
Learn The Basics of How Linux I/O (Input/Output) Redirection Works
-
ICC color profile for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 4th generation
-
How to import and manage puppet Modules in Katello
-
How to Install Nextcloud with Nginx and PHP7-FPM on CentOS 7
-
Why use Linux Containers LXD vs KVM?
-
Linux command line navigation tips and tricks - part 1
-
Running Kubernetes inside LXD
-
How to extend linux mount point.
-
Join an Additional Ubuntu DC to Samba4 AD DC for FailOver Replication – Part 5
-
How to install a Ceph Storage Cluster on Ubuntu 16.04
-
RHEL7: How to get started with Systemd.
-
How to Rescue a Non-booting GRUB 2 on Linux
-
6 steps to create linux man page
-
Troubleshoot a GPU or Motherboard Upgrade on Linux
-
Why I like #1 wc
-
How to tune linux kernel parameter
-
How to install GNOME Shell extensions with Firefox 52?
-
CopyQ search your clipboard history and paste from the past
-
XFS, Reflinks and Deduplication
-
Blender for Hackers - 3D modeling is just like using VIM
-
Shell Has a Forth-like Quality
-
Explaining My Configs: OpenVPN
-
Shadow Icons Looks Great With All Themes, Install in Ubuntu/Linux Mint
-
Change Shell To Bash
-
Linux / Unix: “-bash: python: command not found” error and solution
-
Emerald Icon Theme Updated, Install in Ubuntu/Linux Mint via PPA
-
How to check the file size in Linux/Unix bash shell scripting
-
Awesome comic explains HTTP status code
-
Dark Aurora Theme Is Available For Ubuntu/Linux Mint (Gnome Shell, Unity and Cinnamon)
-
Uniform Icons Are Unshaped But Looks Great on Ubuntu/Linux Mint Desktop
-
Ultimate Edition 5.1 Linux OS Is Out, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Kernel 4.4
After announcing the release of Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers Edition, an Ubuntu-based operating system designed for Linux gamers, last week, TheeMahn is now releasing Ultimate Edition 5.1.
4MParted 21 Disk Partitioning Live CD Gets Beta Release, Based on GParted 0.26.1
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki is informing Softpedia today about the Beta release of his upcoming 4MParted 21.0 distribution, a small Live CD that you can use to partition disk drives without having to install any software application or script.
Calligra 3.0
today's leftovers
