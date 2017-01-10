Leftovers: Software
'TimeKpr' A Parental Control Application for Ubuntu/Linux Mint
Parental Control application for Linux is bit hard to find, if you encounter any then it may be outdated or just don't work as per your wish, they just restrict internet access or sort of stuff. If someone uses your computer or you let your kids use your computer. You can restrict access for them as you want, from now you don't have to say your kids to leave computer, Timekpr will do it better. You can call Timekpr restriction application or parental control application, whatever you like to call it.
VidCutter: A Quick And Easy Way To Trim And Merge Videos in Ubuntu/Linux Mint
VidCutter is a free video trimming application, it is written in Python3 and PyQt5 Gui framework and it's cross-platform available for Linux and Windows, based on Qt5 and uses FFmpeg on the backend to perform quick and easy video trimming/splitting/clipping and merging/joining. VidCutter is a small program does exactly what is says, with no frills or extras. It supports most of the common video formats such as: AVI, MP4, MPEG 1/2, WMV, MP3, MOV, 3GP, FLV and so on, it exports in the same format as source file. Simply open a video file, wait for it to load and then choose the part of the video you want using the start and stop markers. The only downside currently there is no export settings available and other formats.
A List of Privacy Measures
This aims to document everything I use to maintain a degree of privacy in my digital life, along with a few comments. It is targeted at intermediate Linux users who can get everything setup without any hand holding. I had wanted to write tutorials on what follows, but that would make the post unbearably long. Instead, I shall try to link to pages that are good starting points.
Variety 0.6.3 Rich Features Wallpaper Manager Available For Ubuntu/Linux Mint
Variety 0.6.3 Rich Features Wallpaper Manager Available For Ubuntu/Linux Mint There are many wallpaper manager applications available which offers many features but Variety has its own way to get things done. It can display wallpapers from local sources or lots of various online sources, allows user to change wallpaper on a regular interval, and provides easy ways to separate the great images from the junk.
uGet 2.0.8 Download Manager Released For Ubuntu/Linux Mint Via PPA
uGet (formerly called urlgfe) is a download manager. uGet is a very Powerful & Lightweight download manager application with a large inventory of features. uGet is an Open Source download manager application for GNU/Linux developed with GTK+. It allows you to classify download, and allows you to import download from HTML files. Every category has an independent configuration that can be inherited by each download in that category. uGet uses very few resources while at the same time packs an unparalleled powerful feature set. These features include a Queue, Pause/Resume, Multi-Connection (with adaptive segment management), Mirrors (multi-source), Multi-Protocol, Advanced Categorization, Clipboard Monitor, Batch Downloads, Individualized Category Default Settings, Speed Limiting, Total Active Downloads Control, and so much more!
Telegram Desktop reaches version 1.0 – and it's BEAUTIFUL
Telegram was available for desktops and laptops since 2013. Today it finally graduates to version 1.0 with a fabulous new design.
Consistent material design, great animations, and support for custom themes make Telegram for Windows, Mac, and Linux the tool for messaging from your Mac or PC.
A look at darktable 2.2.0
In what is becoming its annual tradition, the darktable project released a new stable version of its image-editing system at the end of December. The new 2.2 release incorporates several new photo-correction features of note, including automatic repair of distorted perspectives and the ability to reconstruct highlights that are washed out in some color channels but not all—a type of overexposure that other editors can miss. There is a new image-warping tool that lets users edit image pixels (a first for darktable, which has historically focused on image-wide tasks like color correction). And there is at least one new tool that may prove intriguing even to users who prefer editing images in some other program: a utility for inspecting and editing color-mapping look-up tables.
Source code bundles are available for download through the project's GitHub repository and binary packages are already available for a wide variety of popular Linux distributions. Users of the 2.0 series should note, however, that opening existing darktable edit files with the 2.2 release will automatically migrate them to the newer format and render them subsequently unopenable with darktable 2.0.
Moving on from net-tools
Old habits die hard, even when support for the tools required by those habits ended over a decade ago. It is not surprising for users to cling to the tools they learned early in their careers, even when they are told that it is time to move on. A recent discussion on the Debian development list showed the sort of stress that this kind of inertia can put on a distribution and explored the options that distributors have to try to nudge their users toward more supportable solutions.
The package in question is net-tools, the home for many familiar network-configuration utilities. If you are accustomed to using commands like ifconfig, arp, netstat, or route to make network changes, you are a net-tools user. Many of these tools have a long pedigree, at least in spirit, having originally been written before the first Linux kernel. Anybody who has been administering Unix-like systems for any period of time will certainly have learned how to use the net-tools utilities to get things done.
Ultimate Edition 5.1 Linux OS Is Out, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Kernel 4.4
After announcing the release of Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers Edition, an Ubuntu-based operating system designed for Linux gamers, last week, TheeMahn is now releasing Ultimate Edition 5.1.
4MParted 21 Disk Partitioning Live CD Gets Beta Release, Based on GParted 0.26.1
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki is informing Softpedia today about the Beta release of his upcoming 4MParted 21.0 distribution, a small Live CD that you can use to partition disk drives without having to install any software application or script.
Calligra 3.0
