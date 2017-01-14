Calligra 3.0 Calligra 3.0 released A new wonderful era for the Calligra Suite has begun with the release of version 3.0. We have chosen to cut back on the number of applications. Krita has left us to be independent and although it was emotional it was also done with complete support from both sides. We are saying goodbye to Author, which never differentiated itself from Words. We also removed Brainstorm the purpose of which will be better fitted by a new application (nothing planned from our side). Flow and Stage has gone in this release but we intend to bring them back in the future.

today's leftovers Some improbable 2017 predictions [Older, no longer behind paywall] Another important single point of failure is Android. It has brought a lot of freedom to the mobile device world, but it is still a company-controlled project that is not entirely free and, by some measures at least, is becoming less free over time. A shift of emphasis at Google could easily push Android more in the proprietary direction. Meanwhile, the end of CyanogenMod has, temporarily, brought about the loss of our most successful community-oriented Android derivative. The good news is that the efforts to bring vendor kernels closer to the mainline will bear some fruit this year, making it easier to run systems that, if not fully free, are more free than before. Lineage OS, rising from the ashes of CyanogenMod, should help to ensure the availability of alternative Android builds. But it seems likely that efforts to provide free software at the higher levels of the stack (microG, for example) will languish.

A Web Service Written in Pure Bash. The service itself is currently running on a Ubuntu 16.10 droplet on DigitalOcean. To expose my service I needed to open a connection with the outside world and initially played with netcat as it’s preinstalled on most *nix machines. This task wasn’t familiar to me at all, but I couldn’t read the incoming request and I couldn’t handle two users connecting at the same time. I explored inetd which lacked of documentation beyond the man page. Continuing with my research I found xinetd which is a more secure version of inetd. I also found a lot more sufficient documentation and user guides on creating a service. After installing xinetd I began building a primitive version of my pure bash service called beeroclock.

Deloitte Blockchain Lab Opens in NYC Here's another sign that blockchain is becoming big business. Deloitte today announced the formation of a blockchain lab in the heart of New York City's financial district in what the global audit and consultancy firm expects will be a "make or break" year the technology. The lab is home to more than 20 developers and designers and will work with Deloitte teams abroad as well as over a dozen of the company's technology partners. Open now and dubbed the Americas Blockchain Lab at Deloitte, the new practice will help drive the development of blockchains solutions for financial services firms, from proofs of concepts to ready-to-integrate solutions, stated the company. "Financial institutions have the power and ability to move blockchain to the next level," said Eric Piscini, a principal with Deloitte Consulting, in a statement. "To get there, companies will need to move away from churning out proofs of concept and begin producing and implementing solutions."

Debian 8.7 released This update adds corrections for security problems to the stable release, along with adjustments for serious problems.

