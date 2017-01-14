Phones: Ubuntu, ZeroPhone, Tizen, and Android
The Case for Ubuntu Phone: Flexibility for Mobile Networks
Canonical engineer Ted Gould has put the case for Ubuntu Phone, arguing that mobile carriers will appreciate the 'flexibility' to bundle apps and services.
ZeroPhone - a Raspberry Pi smartphone
Because it has so many uses, the idea sems to be obvious and yet there isn't a project like that. Moreover, I've been studying the topic for a couple of years now and this project is meant to be useful to other people as well - so I have a chance of commercializing it (while still keeping it open-source).
Smartphone Game: Sniper Fury Available in Tizen Store
Sniper fury is a game where you have to shoot the evil and you shoot to kill to be the best sniper ever, created by the developers at Gameloft.
XDA Spotlight: Abusive Gym Reminder, an Open-Source App that Yells at you if you don’t Workout
Do you like being yelled at? Are army training boot camps your idea of a good time? Does being screamed at make you more motivated? Then we have have just the app for you. Say hello to the open-source Abusive Gym Reminder.
This is an an application whose sole purpose is to send you abusive notifications everyday you do NOT go to the gym. Surprisingly, it actually works – just not how I thought the developer intended it.
moto g falcon reactivation and exodus mod
I was pretty sure that wifi worked when I last used that phone about 1.5 years ago with CM11/12, so I started to dive into the forums of xda-developers to look for alternatives. Here I found out about Exodus. I've a bit of trouble trusting stuff from xda-developer forums but what the hell, the phone is empty anyway so nothing to loose and I flashed the latest falcon build.
Android 7.0 Nougat kernel source released for Moto Z and Moto Z Droid
Ultimate Edition 5.1 Linux OS Is Out, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Kernel 4.4
After announcing the release of Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers Edition, an Ubuntu-based operating system designed for Linux gamers, last week, TheeMahn is now releasing Ultimate Edition 5.1.
4MParted 21 Disk Partitioning Live CD Gets Beta Release, Based on GParted 0.26.1
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki is informing Softpedia today about the Beta release of his upcoming 4MParted 21.0 distribution, a small Live CD that you can use to partition disk drives without having to install any software application or script.
Calligra 3.0
