Linux market-share on Steam dropped 0.08% in December 2016
Why is this important to know? Well, it's highly likely the amount of Linux users on Steam is growing, but it's probably dwarfed by Windows (and likely Mac too) growth at the same time so it brings down our market-share.
Nothing to worry about, so if anyone writes about it like it's Linux gaming doomsday, don't believe them. It would be something to worry about if developers started coming along noticing a drop in sales from Linux, but not a single developer has said so.
Keep buying Linux games, keep playing them on Linux and keep going. 2017 is going to be fun!
Streets of Rogue development build updated with NAT punch-through and automatic port forwarding
Setting up a retro gaming console at home
Commodore 64 was the first computer I ever saw in 1989. Twice in a year I used to visit my grandparents’ house in Kolkata, I used to get one or two hours to play with it. I remember, after a few years how I tried to read a book on Basic, with the help of an English-to-Bengali dictionary. In 1993, my mother went for a year-long course for her job. I somehow managed to convince my father to buy me an Indian clone of NES (Little Master) in the same year. That was also a life event for me. I had only one game cartridge, only after 1996 the Chinese NES clones entered our village market.
Tasbot does Tasblock - Awesome Games Done Quick 2017 - Part 170 [Ed: NES mini uses Linux]
This speedrun was recorded live at Awesome Games Done Quick 2017, a weeklong charity speedrun marathon raising money for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Awesome Games Done Quick 2017 is just one of the many charity marathons put on by Games Done Quick.
Wine 2.0-rc5 release, moving towards a final stable version
Ultimate Edition 5.1 Linux OS Is Out, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Kernel 4.4
After announcing the release of Ultimate Edition 5.0 Gamers Edition, an Ubuntu-based operating system designed for Linux gamers, last week, TheeMahn is now releasing Ultimate Edition 5.1.
4MParted 21 Disk Partitioning Live CD Gets Beta Release, Based on GParted 0.26.1
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki is informing Softpedia today about the Beta release of his upcoming 4MParted 21.0 distribution, a small Live CD that you can use to partition disk drives without having to install any software application or script.
Calligra 3.0
