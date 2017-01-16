Linux Graphics
A Look At The Long TODO List Of Nouveau: Reclocking, More OpenGL, Video Accel
With the recent news over the Nouveau Maxwell performance improvements and reaching OpenGL 4.3, among other milestones for this community-driven, open-source NVIDIA Linux graphics driver, you may be wondering what else is on the road-map for this driver..
RadeonSI Nearly Clearing The OpenGL 4.5 Conformance Test Suite
While RadeonSI in Mesa Git exposes OpenGL 4.5, it hasn't yet formally passed the OpenGL 4.5 Conformance Test Suite (CTS) for certifying the OpenGL driver. But now it looks like this open-source Radeon Linux graphics driver has about all OpenGL CTS failures addressed.
Mesa Git Delivering Faster Intel Vulkan Performance, Closer To OpenGL Driver Speed
In addition to Nouveau Gallium3D seeing a performance boost last week, last week Intel's Vulkan driver also seen some interesting work around HiZ. Here are some fresh benchmarks showing recent performance improvements to the Intel "ANV" Mesa Vulkan driver plus some fresh OpenGL benchmarks too.
Mesa 17.0 Git Lands OpenGL 4.5 Support For Intel Haswell
As a quick update from this morning's article about Intel's Mesa driver getting ready for OpenGL 4.5 on Haswell, that code has now landed.
Faster Raspberry Pi X.Org Desktop Performance With NEON
Broadcom developer Eric Anholt has begun writing code within the VC4 open-source driver stack to make use of NEON in its acceleration code-paths.
Intel Haswell now supports OpenGL 4.5 with Mesa-git on Linux
In another push towards Mesa finishing OpenGL for all vendors where possible, Intel Haswell chips now have support for OpenGL 4.5 with Mesa on Linux. It comes as of this commit to the mesa-dev list.
Intel's Mesa Driver Set To Flip On OpenGL 4.5 For Haswell
It was just two weeks ago that Intel's Mesa driver finally crossed the threshold with Haswell for supporting OpenGL 4.0 and then last week OpenGL 4.2 was crossed for this older generation of Intel graphics hardware. Now, it looks like OpenGL 4.5 will be enabled for Haswell with the i965 Mesa driver.
Leftovers: Software and Games
Hardware With Linux
Leftovers: Ubuntu and Debian
Top Ubuntu Editing Apps: Image, Audio, Video
It's been my experience that most people aren't aware of the scope of creative software available for Ubuntu. The reason for this is complicated, but I suspect it mostly comes down to the functional availability provided by each application title for the Linux desktop. In this article, I'm going to give you an introduction to some of the best creative software applications for Ubuntu (and other Linux distros).
