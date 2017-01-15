Android Leftovers
Samsung Chromebook Pro, Chromebook Plus will run Android apps
Nokia Android phone release date, price and specifications: Qualcomm denies showing upcoming Nokia 8 Android phone at CES
Three Hottest Android Smartphones That Will Rock 2017
Android has the largest market share in the smartphone world. Also, Apple's share is divided between just a few iPhones with obvious differences between them as there are hundreds of Android phones available to buy. As the choice gets even more confusing on which one you'll consider and that each Android phone manufacturer has multiple Android phone product line up, each with its own unique features and benefits. Here are the top three from our list which we think are the best new Android Phones that were already announced officially early this year.
Best & Affordable Android Smartphones in 2017
Nvidia Shield TV (2015) updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, here is what's new
Sony XAV-AX100 In-Car Audio System With Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Launched in India
Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X Users Report In-Car Bluetooth Issues on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
ZTE ZMax Pro Android Nougat Beta Program Kicks Off In U.S.
Oppo R6091 with MediaTek MT6750T SoC and Android Marshmallow spotted on GFXBench
A new Oppo smartphone has been spotted on benchmarking website GFXBench. Listed as Oppo R6091, the device is powered by MediaTek's MT6750T SoC with octa-core CPU, and sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display.
Huawei Launches P8 Lite 2017 Android With Nougat
Chinese tech and telecommunications firm Huawei has launched an updated version of its P8 Lite smartphone, the P8 Lite 2017.
The new version comes with plenty of new bells and whistles to attract Android users.
“Huawei has refreshed the P8 Lite with a 2017 model that features upgraded hardware in the form of a 5.2-inch Full HD display and a Kirin 655 SoC. The phone also comes with 3GB of RAM and a rather disappointing 16GB internal memory, but there is a microSD card slot,” Android Central‘s Harish Jonnalagadda reports.
Father of Android II: A Hardware Comeback
The "Father of Android" Andy Rubin is plotting a return to hardware – and he could beat Google's own Android successor Andromeda to market.
Making Twitter Lists With Android
NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2015) Gets Android Nougat Update
NVIDIA Experience Upgrade 5.0 brings Nougat, Amazon Video, and more to the SHIELD (2015)
Original NVIDIA SHIELD TV Gets Huge 5.0 Update to Android Nougat With Amazon Video, More (Updated)
It's been my experience that most people aren't aware of the scope of creative software available for Ubuntu. The reason for this is complicated, but I suspect it mostly comes down to the functional availability provided by each application title for the Linux desktop. In this article, I'm going to give you an introduction to some of the best creative software applications for Ubuntu (and other Linux distros).
