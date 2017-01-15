today's howtos
-
A script to log what my GPS tells me
-
systemd-networkd on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial)
-
Use a Linux file system journal for data integrity, performance
-
Set Date and Time for Each Command You Execute in Bash History
-
How to Install WordPress with HHVM and Nginx on CentOS 7
-
Setup Kontalk Desktop Client in Ubuntu & Linux Mint
-
Setup SysVol Replication Across Two Samba4 AD DC with Rsync – Part 6
-
How to Find Number of Files in a Directory and Subdirectories
-
Installing Arch Linux on a 2015 Retina (12,1) Macbook
-
issue #63: MongoDB, SELinux, relayd, dgsh, SSH, GPG, /dev/random & more!
-
The Complete Linux Course: Beginner to Power User!
-
Let Fingerprint Reader To Control Your Ubuntu/Linux Mint
-
Seems Like Windows 7 Icons But Wait It's A Victory Icon Theme for Linux
-
Approaches to build and test PowerPC Docker Images on Intel System
-
Setting up WordPress on amazon aws EC2 [Older]
-
Pipelines Support Vectorized, Point-Free, and Imperative Style
-
How to copy a single file to multiple directories in Linux or Unix
-
Split and merge files in linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
OSS Leftovers
Debian Isn't Difficult, Fedora Elections Winners, Fav Distro
Prospective users still avoid Debian initially because it's difficult to install, or so they believe. It turns out they're not basing their opinions on real life. Keith Curtis wrote up his experience installing Arch on his new Lenovo laptop, after a fairly complete hardware review as well. Jamie Watson got a new notebook too and today shared a bit on getting it ready for Linux. Part of that was booting Mint 18.1 which gave him something to smile about. Elsewhere, the Fedora committee elections results are in and Dominique Leuenberger posted a review of this week in Tumbleweed. Gary Newell test drove Elementary OS 0.4 and OpenSource.com asked, "What is your favorite Linux distribution?"
Games for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
7 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 2 hours ago
11 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
21 weeks 3 days ago
21 weeks 3 days ago