Android Leftovers
The Android Creator Is Building His Own Flagship Smartphone With Some Unexpected Specs
Andy Rubin the mastermind behind the world's top most smartphone operating system, sold his Android OS to Google in 2005. The Android creator left the company in 2014 to start his own venture into the industry. Reports say that Rubin, with his own company, The Essential Products Inc., is building a high-end flagship new Android phone, which is expected to mark his comeback into the smartphone industry.
Android Wear 2.0 For Smartwatch To Unveil Soon; Google Introduces Standalone Play Store
Android Wear 2.0 release date and new features: Android Wear 2 expected to arrive 9 February
Android Wear 2.0 now rumored to launch on Thursday, February 9th
Android Wear 2.0 to land on February 9 according to Evan Blass
Google has been releasing Android Wear 2.0 dev previews for several months and after a couple of delays that saw the launch pushed into 2017 instead of 2016, we now have a date to look forward to: February 9.
Turn your Android phone into a makeshift Nintendo Switch
The newly-unveiled Nintendo Switch is a promising idea for those looking to take their living room games out and about with them. But did you know that you’ve already been able to do something almost identical with your Android phone or tablet for a while now? All you’ll need is a capable Wi-Fi network, Chromecast or Miracast-ready TV, a bluetooth controller of some sort, and you’re good to go. While you won’t get access to all the new exclusive Nintendo titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey, there still is a more cost effective way to play games on the big screen. There are plenty of solid Android games these days though, and it’s more than possible to play quite a few classics with a good emulator.
Galaxy S7 And S7 Edge Latest News: Samsung Confirms Android Nougat Update For Galaxy S7 And S7 Edge [VIDEO]
Samsung S7 Edge Nougat update - confusion as Android upgrade halted for millions of users
Rumor: Samsung Galaxy S7 & Edge Android Nougat Update Halted
SOTI’s MobiControl Update 13.3 Adds Android Remote View
HTC One A9 gets its Nougat update
Unlocked HTC One A9 Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
Nougat now hitting stable channel Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units
Sony Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Premium Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
Sony Xperia Z5 starts receiving Android 7.0 Nougat OTA update
Debian Isn't Difficult, Fedora Elections Winners, Fav Distro
Prospective users still avoid Debian initially because it's difficult to install, or so they believe. It turns out they're not basing their opinions on real life. Keith Curtis wrote up his experience installing Arch on his new Lenovo laptop, after a fairly complete hardware review as well. Jamie Watson got a new notebook too and today shared a bit on getting it ready for Linux. Part of that was booting Mint 18.1 which gave him something to smile about. Elsewhere, the Fedora committee elections results are in and Dominique Leuenberger posted a review of this week in Tumbleweed. Gary Newell test drove Elementary OS 0.4 and OpenSource.com asked, "What is your favorite Linux distribution?"
