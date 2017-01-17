GNOME News
Do you like Windows 10 Look but Love LINUX? Here are Windows 10 GTK Themes for you!
A history about Gtk+, Vulkan and Wayland
A few weeks ago, I was curious to test Gtk+ 4. I know it has some awsome features like OpenGL rendering, major cleanups and other hot stuff, but didn’t have the chance to check it out until then.
I was mostly excited about Vulkan.
I know both of my laptop’s graphic cards support Vulkan. It’s a hybrid Intel Broadwell G2 + NVidia GeForce 920M, although I don’t use the latter because Linux sucks hard with Dual GPU.
Downloaded the latest Gtk+ source, compiled and… nothing. Immediate segmentation fault. Yay! What a great chance to get involved with the next major Gtk+ version development!
GNOME Developer On GTK4: State-of-the-Art of Toolkit Support
GNOME developer Georges Stavracas has shared his thoughts on the state of the GTK4 tool-kit with the recent work involving a Vulkan renderer, including which also now works on Wayland.
Georges Stavracas was excited to try the current state of GTK4 development but initially hit a segmentation fault. But after overcoming that, he was successful in running GTK4 on Wayland and the widgets being rendered by Vulkan. He commented on his blog, "May not be as exciting, since there are no new visible features but… damn, it’s Gtk+ being rendered with Vulkan on Wayland. It’s basically the state-of-the-art of toolkit support right now. Even better, the absolute majority of applications will gain this for free once they port to Gtk+ 4 series."
