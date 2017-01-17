More Games
-
Here's How To Setup Clear Linux For Intel Steam Linux Gaming
A few weeks back we learned of Intel's Clear Linux distribution working towards Steam support. While Clear Linux is a performance-oriented workstation/server/cloud distribution, repeatedly in our tests it performs among the top Linux distributions even when it comes to Intel OpenGL Linux gaming, so being able to game with it isn't a far stretch with Steam support -- there is also Vulkan support now too.
If you aren't familiar with Clear Linux for OpenGL/gaming performance, see some of our past tests like in Clear Linux With Mesa 13 Is A Strong Match For Intel Linux Performance or Clear Linux Continues To Have Graphics Performance Advantage Over Ubuntu. Clear Linux on Intel graphics systems can even outperform Ubuntu and other more popular desktop distribution alternatives. Though this is just for Linux gaming with Intel graphics -- AMD/NVIDIA graphics aren't currently supported by this Intel Open-Source Technology Center project.
-
Smartphone Game: Highway Traffic Rider game now available for free on Tizen Store
Last year a motorbike riding game named Highway Traffic Rider was released on Tizen Store by Janos Barkoczi and copyright of ZipZap Games Kft. for ₹33. Now this game is available in the Tizen store for FREE. This is an awesome bike riding game, which has different types of missions & levels, different types of riding mode, different types of environments and different bikes for different levels. There are 3 missions in a level.
-
Wine Staging 2.0 RC5 Improves Support for Apps That Require Windows 7 or Vista
The road to Wine 2.0 and Wine Staging 2.0 continues, and while the former already got its fifth Release Candidate (RC) development release at the end of last week, the latter yesterday received a new unstable build.
That's right, we are talking here about Wine Staging 2.0 RC5, which comes hot on the heels of Wine 2.0 RC5 to add numerous goodies for those who want to run Windows apps and games on their Linux computers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
OSS Leftovers
Debian Isn't Difficult, Fedora Elections Winners, Fav Distro
Prospective users still avoid Debian initially because it's difficult to install, or so they believe. It turns out they're not basing their opinions on real life. Keith Curtis wrote up his experience installing Arch on his new Lenovo laptop, after a fairly complete hardware review as well. Jamie Watson got a new notebook too and today shared a bit on getting it ready for Linux. Part of that was booting Mint 18.1 which gave him something to smile about. Elsewhere, the Fedora committee elections results are in and Dominique Leuenberger posted a review of this week in Tumbleweed. Gary Newell test drove Elementary OS 0.4 and OpenSource.com asked, "What is your favorite Linux distribution?"
Games for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
7 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 2 hours ago
11 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
21 weeks 3 days ago
21 weeks 3 days ago