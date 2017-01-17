Software and today's howtos
-
ClipGrab: Video Downloader and Converter Updated for Ubuntu/Linux Mint (PPA)
ClipGrab is a free software to download and convert videos from different famous sites of Internet. You can easily save your favorite videos from sites like Dailymotion or Vimeo. And you can convert these videos into "usable" formats like WMV, MPEG or MP3. You can check here which sites are supported by this software.
-
Happy Birthday ownCloud
Seven years ago at Camp KDE in San Diego, Frank announced a project to help people protect their privacy, building an alternative to Dropbox: ownCloud.
-
7 Awesome Open Source Web Performance Software For Linux and Unix-like Systems
In short, one can increase the time it takes for pages to render using multi-layered cache and asynchronous communication with server-side components. In this post, I will list my favorite open source software based TCP/HTTP load balancer and proxying solution for web performance.
-
Secure Text Editor EncryptPad Sees New Release
EncryptPad is a text editor that can be used to save private information, such as passwords, credit card info and so on, and access the files by using a password, key files, or both. It can also be used to encrypt binary files as well, like images or videos, etc. The application is available for Linux, Windows and Mac.
-
Calibre 2.77 Open-Source eBook Library Manager Improves Conversion, News Sources
We know how much you love the Calibre open-source ebook library management tool when you have to organize and convert ebooks in various formats for your Kindle, Nook, or Kobo e-book reader device, and a new version is now available.
Calibre 2.77 was announced by developer Kovid Goyal a few days ago, and while it's only a bugfix release, it also attempts to add various improvements that we bet you'll find interesting. For example, Calibre 2.77 improves the detection of the Nook HD+ color tablet e-reader under Microsoft Windows operating systems.
-
Victory Icons Version 2 Got New Design, Install in Ubuntu/Linux Mint
-
Make Windows green again – Part 1
-
How to run openSUSE Linux on Windows 10
-
Leftovers: Software
OSS Leftovers
Debian Isn't Difficult, Fedora Elections Winners, Fav Distro
Prospective users still avoid Debian initially because it's difficult to install, or so they believe. It turns out they're not basing their opinions on real life. Keith Curtis wrote up his experience installing Arch on his new Lenovo laptop, after a fairly complete hardware review as well. Jamie Watson got a new notebook too and today shared a bit on getting it ready for Linux. Part of that was booting Mint 18.1 which gave him something to smile about. Elsewhere, the Fedora committee elections results are in and Dominique Leuenberger posted a review of this week in Tumbleweed. Gary Newell test drove Elementary OS 0.4 and OpenSource.com asked, "What is your favorite Linux distribution?"
Games for GNU/Linux
