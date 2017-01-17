An Everyday Linux User Review Of Elementary OS Loki 0.4
Elementary looks great. It is easy to install, easy to use and the applications are perfectly adequate for basic tasks.
The big issue is the package manager. The biggest issue with Ubuntu is the package manager.
The fact that somebody has had to go to the effort to create the Ubuntu After Install application shows there is a problem.
Why can't Ubuntu or one of these derivatives grasp the bull by the horns and come up with a solution.
People like to use Chrome yet all we get is Firefox or some basic equivalent. Chrome works with everything. It is by far the best browser and I don't want to settle for second best.
If you don't want to include it as part of the main package manager add a simple tool for installing this and many other applications including Steam.
On the whole though the distribution looks good and is simple to use and I do recommend it for the Everyday Linux User.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: Software
OSS Leftovers
Debian Isn't Difficult, Fedora Elections Winners, Fav Distro
Prospective users still avoid Debian initially because it's difficult to install, or so they believe. It turns out they're not basing their opinions on real life. Keith Curtis wrote up his experience installing Arch on his new Lenovo laptop, after a fairly complete hardware review as well. Jamie Watson got a new notebook too and today shared a bit on getting it ready for Linux. Part of that was booting Mint 18.1 which gave him something to smile about. Elsewhere, the Fedora committee elections results are in and Dominique Leuenberger posted a review of this week in Tumbleweed. Gary Newell test drove Elementary OS 0.4 and OpenSource.com asked, "What is your favorite Linux distribution?"
Games for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
7 weeks 3 days ago
8 weeks 2 hours ago
11 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 1 day ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 4 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 4 days ago
21 weeks 3 days ago
21 weeks 3 days ago