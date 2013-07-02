Linux Graphics: Nouveau, NVIDIA and More
-
Nouveau Gets Patches For HDMI Stereoscopic 3D Output
Nouveau continues advancing on the display front: beyond getting DP MST and atomic mode-setting support in the Linux 4.10 kernel, there are now patches available for wiring this open-source NVIDIA Linux driver up to supporting stereoscopic 3D output via HDMI.
-
NVIDIA Publishes EGL External Platform Interface & Wayland Library
NVIDIA today is releasing their first Linux 378.xx driver series beta and alongside that new beta driver they are publishing their EGL External Platform interface and Wayland library.
-
NVIDIA 378.09 Driver Adds Multi-Threaded GLSL Shader Compilation, Vulkan Extensions
As reported a few hours ago, it's the day for a new NVIDIA Linux driver beta series. Meet the NVIDIA 378.09 driver release and it's pretty darn exciting for both OpenGL and Vulkan.
First up, the NVIDIA 378.09 Linux driver adds ARB_parallel_shader_compile support, which allows for multi-threaded compilation of OpenGL GLSL shaders. ARB_parallel_shader_compile was firmed up in 2015 and this extension lets games/applications hint at the number of threads that it can use for shader compilation. There is also an interface for querying the compilation state. This is a post OpenGL 4.5 extension.
-
NVIDIA 378.09 beta driver released, adds OpenGL threaded optimizations by default and more
A pretty interesting NVIDIA beta driver has landed and it officially enables their OpenGL threaded optimizations by default. It will turn itself off if it detects that it's degrading performance per-application.
-
Several Old X.Org DDX Drivers Got Updated For X.Org Server 1.19, Even Voodoo Graphics
X.Org Server 1.19 was released last November while today there was finally an X.Org developer giving some love to the older DDX drivers for those still with vintage GPUs and wanting to run the modern xorg-server.
-
Lots Of Vulkan To Be Had At GDC 2017
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linus Torvalds Announces Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Dive Log and Planning App
Linus Torvalds not only works on the Linux kernel, but he's also part of the development team behind the open-source dive log and dive planning application most of you out there know as Subsurface.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets XOrg Server 1.19 & Irssi 1.0, PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon
openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is informing the Tumbleweed community today, January 18, 2017, about the latest software updates and other improvements delivered by a total of two snapshots released last week.
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers
Recent comments
10 hours 53 min ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
15 weeks 12 hours ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
21 weeks 4 days ago