Games for GNU/Linux
Minecraft's new launcher is now available on Linux
That's right, post-Microsoft purchase Minecraft is still seeing great support for Linux. Their shiny new launcher is now available.
The 'Humble Bundle's Best of 2016' has some great Linux games for cheap
Are you a little broke after the holidays? Never fear, as Humble are back with a new bundle and it has some great Linux games.
Another Steam Beta Client update released, allows moving game location
Valve have released another beta of the Steam client and the major change is that it will finally allow you to move games between your Steam Library folders.
Wrongworld, the hilarious looking survival game has been greenlit and is coming to Linux
Wrongworld, the game that won me other with a totally silly trailer has now been greenlit, so it will be coming to Linux on Steam.
The developer actually came to visit the site and chat in the comments when I last mentioned it. The developer confirmed they hope to have it on GOG too.
Realpolitiks, a grand strategy game from Jujubee will see day-1 Linux support
Realpolitiks [Official Site, Steam], a grand strategy game from Jujubee has been announced and it will feature day-1 Linux support when it launches February 16th next month.
Linus Torvalds Announces Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Dive Log and Planning App
Linus Torvalds not only works on the Linux kernel, but he's also part of the development team behind the open-source dive log and dive planning application most of you out there know as Subsurface.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets XOrg Server 1.19 & Irssi 1.0, PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon
openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is informing the Tumbleweed community today, January 18, 2017, about the latest software updates and other improvements delivered by a total of two snapshots released last week.
Linux on Servers
