PulseAudio 10 and Virtual GPU in Linux
PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon, Using Memfd Shared Memory By Default
It's been a half year since the debut of PulseAudio 9.0 while the release of PulseAudio 10 is coming soon.
PulseAudio 9.99.1 development release was tagged earlier this month, then usually after x.99.2 marks the official release, so it won't be much longer now before seeing PulseAudio 10.0 begin to appear in Linux distributions.
Experimenting With Virtual GPU Support On Linux 4.10 + Libvirt
With the Linux 4.10 kernel having initial but limited Intel Graphics Virtualization Tech support, you can begin playing with the experimental virtual GPU support using the upstream kernel and libvirt.
Linus Torvalds Announces Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Dive Log and Planning App
Linus Torvalds not only works on the Linux kernel, but he's also part of the development team behind the open-source dive log and dive planning application most of you out there know as Subsurface.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets XOrg Server 1.19 & Irssi 1.0, PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon
openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is informing the Tumbleweed community today, January 18, 2017, about the latest software updates and other improvements delivered by a total of two snapshots released last week.
