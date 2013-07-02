Development News: LLVM, New Releases, and GCC
-
[llvm-dev] [4.0.0 Release] Relase Candidate 1 has been tagged
-
LLVM 4.0 Release Candidate 1
Hans Wennborg of Google, serving as the LLVM release manager, has announced the tagging of the first release candidate of the forthcoming LLVM 4.0.
LLVM 4.0 was branched last week, shifting new development to LLVM 5.0, per their new versioning scheme.
-
Announcing git-cinnabar 0.4.0
-
RProtoBuf 0.4.8: Windows support for proto3
-
RISC-V Accepted For Inclusion To GCC
The GCC Steering Committee has approved of the RISC-V port being included in GCC.
Published earlier this month was the new RISC-V port of GCC, the promising open-source and royalty-free processor ISA that's been gaining ground the past few years. This GCC RISC-V port was initially held up by university lawyers but now it's ready to roll in GCC with the approval of the GCC steering committee.
-
Free Software Foundation shakes up its list of priority projects
The Free Software Foundation Tuesday announced a major rethinking of the software projects that it supports, putting top priority on a free mobile operating system, accessibility, and driver development, among other areas.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linus Torvalds Announces Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Dive Log and Planning App
Linus Torvalds not only works on the Linux kernel, but he's also part of the development team behind the open-source dive log and dive planning application most of you out there know as Subsurface.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets XOrg Server 1.19 & Irssi 1.0, PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon
openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is informing the Tumbleweed community today, January 18, 2017, about the latest software updates and other improvements delivered by a total of two snapshots released last week.
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers
Recent comments
10 hours 53 min ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
15 weeks 12 hours ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
21 weeks 4 days ago