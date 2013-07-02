Red Hat News
-
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4 Improves Storage
New release of Red Hat's enterprise-grade container platform is based on the recent Kubernetes 1.4 milestone, adding new dynamic storage capabilities and an enhanced dashboard.
Red Hat announced the release of its OpenShift Container Platform 3.4 on Jan. 18, providing enterprises with new container management capabilities. The new release follows the OpenShift Container Platform 3.3 milestone that debuted in September 2016.
-
OVH is a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider
-
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Strong-Buy”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linus Torvalds Announces Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Dive Log and Planning App
Linus Torvalds not only works on the Linux kernel, but he's also part of the development team behind the open-source dive log and dive planning application most of you out there know as Subsurface.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets XOrg Server 1.19 & Irssi 1.0, PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon
openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is informing the Tumbleweed community today, January 18, 2017, about the latest software updates and other improvements delivered by a total of two snapshots released last week.
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers
Recent comments
10 hours 53 min ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
14 weeks 5 days ago
15 weeks 12 hours ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
21 weeks 4 days ago