Solus to Move to GNOME 3.22 Stack Soon, Adopt Linux 4.9 and Bulletproof Updates
It's been a little over two weeks since the Solus Project launched the first ISO snapshot of their Linux-based operating system, Solus 2017.01.01.0, but its development team has been engaged in various duties since then.
We've already told you about their plans to concentrate on delivering the Linux Driver Management tool that lets users more easily choose and install the perfect drivers for their hardware, as well as the long-anticipated Budgie 11 desktop environment for Q1 2017.
Linus Torvalds Announces Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Dive Log and Planning App
Linus Torvalds not only works on the Linux kernel, but he's also part of the development team behind the open-source dive log and dive planning application most of you out there know as Subsurface.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets XOrg Server 1.19 & Irssi 1.0, PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon
openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is informing the Tumbleweed community today, January 18, 2017, about the latest software updates and other improvements delivered by a total of two snapshots released last week.
today's leftovers
Linux on Servers
