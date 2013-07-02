Ubuntu Leftovers
Some thoughts on switching from Ubuntu to Antergos for Linux gaming
There’s many reasons for my switch, but the main one has been stability. Ubuntu has been getting more problem-filled with every new release for me so I had enough. Not only that, but due to it being dependent on GNOME packages, stuff was being stripped away too and it’s just a mess now. Some applications have normal title-bars, some have GNOME’s new styling with everything sodding hidden and it’s just all mashed together.
Canonical Announces Snapcraft 2.25 with Rust Plugin Improvements, Many Bug Fixes
Canonical's Sergio Schvezov is announcing the release of Snapcraft 2.25, the open-source tool designed to allow application developers, and anyone else for that matter, to package software projects to the Snap universal binary format.
Snapcraft 2.25 has been in development since December 16, 2016, when Canonical announced the release of Snapcraft 2.24, which most of you probably already use on their Ubuntu systems.
Dell Precision 5520 Is World’s Thinnest and Lightest 15” Notebook with Ubuntu
Well, that didn't take too long, and Dell's Barton George announced today, January 18, 2017, the availability for pre-order of the second mobile workstation from the recently unveiled Precision line powered by Ubuntu Linux.
The Dell Precision 5520 mobile workstation is now available for pre-order, and you can choose to get it pre-loaded with the long-term supported Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) operating system. Dell Precision 5520 is the second mobile workstation from Dell to be powered by Canonical's Ubuntu OS after Dell Precision 3520.
Linus Torvalds Announces Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Dive Log and Planning App
Linus Torvalds not only works on the Linux kernel, but he's also part of the development team behind the open-source dive log and dive planning application most of you out there know as Subsurface.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets XOrg Server 1.19 & Irssi 1.0, PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon
openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is informing the Tumbleweed community today, January 18, 2017, about the latest software updates and other improvements delivered by a total of two snapshots released last week.
Linux on Servers
