Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 19th of January 2017 12:23:12 AM

With this week Clear Linux now being able to run Steam, I was excited to see how this performance-minded Linux distribution out of Intel's Open-Source Technology Center would compare to other more popular Linux distributions when it comes to Intel Linux gaming performance. Here are some benchmarks of this traditionally workstation/server-oriented Intel Linux distribution running some Steam Linux games.

For those that haven't read our past articles with Clear Linux benchmarks, it tends to perform very well for a variety of reasons. Delivering the best Linux performance possible on Intel hardware is one of their driving forces and include features like aggressive CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS by default, using CPUFreq over P-State for CPU frequency scaling, building software packages with function multi-versioning to support both older and newer processors, selectively choosing Clang vs. GCC compilers for each package based upon the performance, carrying some out-of-tree patches, and various other optimizations/tweaks as outlined at ClearLinux.org.