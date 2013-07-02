Red Hat News
Red Hat Breaks Down Barriers to Enterprise Container Adoption with Dynamic Storage Provisioning in Latest Version of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform
Red Hat brings the 'Power' of open source to Sri Lanka
Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, hosted a half-day technology event in Colombo at Hotel Cinnamon Lakeside on Wednesday. Under the theme of 'Power of Participation', the event discussed how enterprises can transform and innovate by learning, networking, and collaborating via open source technology.
Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Red Hat Inc to Outperform
Linus Torvalds Announces Subsurface 4.6 Open-Source Dive Log and Planning App
Linus Torvalds not only works on the Linux kernel, but he's also part of the development team behind the open-source dive log and dive planning application most of you out there know as Subsurface.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets XOrg Server 1.19 & Irssi 1.0, PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon
openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio is informing the Tumbleweed community today, January 18, 2017, about the latest software updates and other improvements delivered by a total of two snapshots released last week.
Linux on Servers
