Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
-
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
This morning we covered PulseAudio 10.0 features and the changes coming to this big sound update. We hadn't anticipated it being released today, but that's how it ended up panning out. PulseAudio 10.0 is making use of Memfd transport by default along with changes for Bluetooth audio and more.
-
Amdocs, Linux Foundation tie-up to accelerate OpenECOMP adoption in open source
-
Expanded Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Support Is Being Worked On For Linux
With the forthcoming Linux 4.10 kernel there is finally support for Turbo Boost Max 3.0 as featured in some newer Intel CPUs. But, unfortunately, the code in Linux 4.10 doesn't work for all TBM3-capable systems out there, but a new kernel patch is being worked on for Linux 4.11 or later to make it work with more hardware.
-
RadeonTop 1.0 Released For Viewing AMD Linux GPU Utilization
-
Experimental HDMI Stereo 3D Support For AMDGPU
-
Mesa 17.0 Has Been Branched
After a very exciting development cycle, Mesa 17.0 was branched yesterday, officially marking the end of feature development for this next Mesa release due out in February.
The branching had been delayed most recently to allow Ivy Bridge OpenGL 4.0 to land, but some opposition actually grew to that regarding the hold-up of new features on the release schedule, so release manager Emil Velikov seems to have decided to go ahead and branch.
-
XWayland Initial Window Positioning Merged For Wayland's Weston
Pekka Paalanen of Collabora has merged his patch-set into Weston for supporting initially positioned windows with XWayland, a feature that some X11 apps rely upon for correct functionality.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical Patches Nvidia Graphics Drivers Vulnerability in All Ubuntu Releases
It's time to update your Ubuntu Linux operating system if you have a Nvidia graphics card running the Nvidia Legacy 340 or 304 binary X.Org drivers provided on the official software repositories.
Long-term Embedded Linux Maintenance andd New Device From CompuLab
Games for GNU/Linux
Robolinux 8.7.1 Linux OS Is Out and It's Based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie"
The developers of the Robolinux GNU/Linux distribution have announced today, January 18, 2017, the release and immediate availability of a new stable update based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series. Still offering a free installer, the Robolinux 8.7.1 "Raptor" edition is now available for download with the usual Cinnamon, MATE 3D, Xfce 3D, and LXDE flavors. It's based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 8.7.1 "Jessie" operating system, which means that it ships with its newest Linux 3.16 kernel and over 170 bug fixes and security patches. The GRUB bootloader and login screens have been refreshed too.
Recent comments
1 day 3 hours ago
7 weeks 5 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 4 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
14 weeks 6 days ago
15 weeks 1 day ago
15 weeks 5 days ago
21 weeks 4 days ago