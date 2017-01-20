Leftovers: Ubuntu and Debian
Download Links & Torrents for Debian 8.7 GNU/Linux
Debian 8.7 GNU/Linux has been released at January 14th 2017. This is an update for Debian 8 (stable, Jessie) mainly for fixing security issues. Here I listed download links for 64 bit and 32 bit versions including torrent links. This article is intended as simple guide for new comers into Debian.
This Dev Is Working on a Way to Run Android Apps on Ubuntu Phone
I’m writing about this way too early, but I figured it may help stoke a few fading hearts among the Ubuntu Phone faithful in light of recent news.
Ubports developer (and all round awesome dude) Marius Grispgård has revealed that he’s working on a way to run Android apps on Ubuntu Phone.
Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus Release Schedule
Ubuntu 17.04, which has got codename 'Zesty Zapus', is currently penciled in to ship on 13th April, 2017. The release date for Ubuntu 17.04 has now been firmed up as are the other development milestones leading up to the mid-April, currently we know that Unity 8 is going to be the interesting feature which will be shipped in 17.04 and swap partitions will likely to be replaced by swap files as mentioned by Canonical's Dimitri John Ledkov, and rest what's new coming in this release we don't know.
Canonical Patches Nvidia Graphics Drivers Vulnerability in All Ubuntu Releases
It's time to update your Ubuntu Linux operating system if you have a Nvidia graphics card running the Nvidia Legacy 340 or 304 binary X.Org drivers provided on the official software repositories.
Long-term Embedded Linux Maintenance andd New Device From CompuLab
Games for GNU/Linux
Robolinux 8.7.1 Linux OS Is Out and It's Based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie"
The developers of the Robolinux GNU/Linux distribution have announced today, January 18, 2017, the release and immediate availability of a new stable update based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series. Still offering a free installer, the Robolinux 8.7.1 "Raptor" edition is now available for download with the usual Cinnamon, MATE 3D, Xfce 3D, and LXDE flavors. It's based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 8.7.1 "Jessie" operating system, which means that it ships with its newest Linux 3.16 kernel and over 170 bug fixes and security patches. The GRUB bootloader and login screens have been refreshed too.
